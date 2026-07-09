Weak Yen Drives Surge in Japanese Bankruptcies During First Half of 2026

Forty-five Japanese companies went bankrupt during the first half of 2026, citing the weak yen as a key factor behind their financial collapse. This marks the highest figure recorded for a first half since 2022.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ximonic (Simo Räsänen), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tokyo, Japan

Bankruptcies Rise Sharply

The total represents a 32.4 percent increase from the 34 companies that failed during the first half of 2025 and is 27 companies higher than the figure recorded in 2023.

The increase comes as the yen once again traded above 162 per U. S. dollar this week, its weakest level since 1986.

Import-Dependent Businesses Under Pressure

Most of the bankruptcies have occurred in the wholesale sector, where businesses that rely heavily on imports have limited ability to pass rising costs on to customers.

Adding to the pressure, many small importers hedge currency risks using reverse knockout options. These contracts expire once the yen moves beyond a predetermined exchange-rate threshold, forcing companies to purchase U. S. dollars at the least favorable moment.

Further Yen Weakness Expected

Analysts expect the yen to weaken further, potentially reaching 170 yen per U. S. dollar. Such a decline could trigger another wave of corporate bankruptcies, particularly among import-dependent businesses.

Japan's economy continues to face growing challenges as the prolonged weakness of the national currency increases costs for companies and places additional strain on the country's business sector.