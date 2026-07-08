Trump Signals Major Ukraine Shift With Putin Call, Airspace Pledge and New Drone Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump described Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as an escalation that could ultimately help bring the conflict to an end. He made the remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Donald Trump

Trump Highlights Diplomatic Progress on Ukraine

"It is an escalation, but it is an escalation that could help bring [the conflict] to an end," Trump said.

During the meeting, Trump also pointed to progress in efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to the U.S. president, Washington has achieved significant diplomatic progress over the past several weeks.

Ahead of the NATO summit, Ukraine rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan and demanded more favorable terms, The New York Post said citing Ukrainian officials.

According to the report, Kyiv hopes to secure revised terms following changes on the battlefield and is not considering a meeting with the Russian side for a diplomatic settlement.

Trump Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin

Trump also said that he would be pleased to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He made the statement during talks with Zelensky.

The U.S. president added that Putin and Zelensky could meet in the near future.

Speaking during the joint press conference, Trump described Putin as "a tough character."

"We have resolved many conflicts, and I thought it would be easy to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, Putin is a tough character. Zelensky is also tough, but over the past few weeks we have made serious progress," Trump said.

He stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is complex and that reaching a settlement requires considerable commitment.

Trump Plans Phone Call With Putin

Trump announced that he intends to hold a telephone conversation with Putin on July 8. He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Today I will speak with Putin. He wants to end the war, although many people do not believe it," Trump said.

He reiterated that meaningful progress had been made in efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I think we have made great progress over the past couple of weeks, and we will see how things develop from here," the U.S. president added.

Earlier, it was reported that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could visit Moscow in the near future.

"Discussions about such a visit have been taking place for quite some time, and it appears that it could happen in the near future," a source told RIA Novosti.

Trump Says U. S. Could Close Ukraine's Airspace

Trump also said that the United States could help close Ukraine's airspace if circumstances require it. He made the statement during the joint press conference with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Asked by a journalist whether Washington would consider closing Ukrainian airspace as part of future security guarantees, Trump replied that the United States would do so if necessary.

Earlier reports indicated that European countries were considering the creation of a "de facto ceasefire regime" in Ukraine through an American "air shield" designed to strengthen the country's air defenses and protect its skies from drone attacks.

Ukraine Announces New Drone Agreement With US

Ukraine and the United States are beginning work on a bilateral agreement covering drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during the joint press conference following his meeting with Trump in Ankara.

"We are beginning work on a drone agreement with the United States," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, strengthening air defense remains Ukraine's top priority.