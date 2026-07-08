Trump on Iran: 'You Got To Cut Out Cancer Early. They Are Scum'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is no longer in effect, making a series of strongly worded remarks following a new escalation in the conflict.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Trump Declares Ceasefire Over

"I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people," Trump said.

"These are evil, sick people," he said. "They're cancer. You know what you do, you got to cut out cancer early, man that's the way I feel."

"We told them, 'Go and take care of your funeral affairs' [Iran is currently holding the funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei], but instead they started attacking ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night."

"I think they're incompetent. Because if they were competent, they would have made a deal long ago. About 47 years ago, for example?"

Iran Responds

Officials in Tehran said they would not allow the United States to interfere with control of the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it had carried out strikes against 85 targets in Persian Gulf countries linked to the U.S. military in response to American attacks.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for a two-month ceasefire and preparations for a broader agreement.

Experts Questioned the Ceasefire From the Beginning

According to experts, the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran was from the outset little more than a temporary arrangement because it failed to eliminate the underlying causes of the conflict and lacked institutional enforcement mechanisms.

The root causes of the confrontation remained unresolved, and no durable foundation for a lasting settlement was created. Events over the past two days have demonstrated how quickly the situation can return to open confrontation.

Military Escalation Resumes

During the night of July 8, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced strikes against Iran in response to attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced strikes against 85 American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, claiming that U. S. MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed.

According to CNN, the decision to launch the strikes followed a meeting between Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussions also covered the possible restoration of sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports.

Negotiations in Doubt

A new round of talks between Washington and Tehran had been scheduled to take place in Pakistan on July 11.

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding, stating that the United States had repeatedly breached its provisions during the previous three weeks.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament and head of the country's delegation in negotiations with the United States, said the alleged violations included renewed sanctions on Iranian oil exports, strikes in southern Iran, and Israel's military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.