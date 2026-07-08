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Denmark Vows to Defend Every House in Greenland as Trump Renews U.S. Control Bid

World

Denmark is prepared to defend "every inch" of NATO territory, including Greenland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, according to CNBC.

Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Weigert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)

Denmark Reaffirms Commitment to Greenland

"We are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory, including our own territory," Frederiksen said.

She stressed that Copenhagen's position remains unchanged: "Greenland, of course, is not for sale." According to the prime minister, Denmark expects its allies to respect the islanders' right to self-determination, as well as the kingdom's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Trump Renews Greenland Proposal

Donald Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland during his first presidential term. Since returning to the White House, he has repeatedly stated that the island should come under U.S. control.

The governments of Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected that possibility.

Shortly after the Danish prime minister's remarks, Trump, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, again said that the United States needs control of Greenland "to protect the whole world," not only the United States.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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