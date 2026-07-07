Russia Cleared to Host International Sports Events After IOC Decision, ROC Says

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has announced that Russia has regained the right to host international sporting events, ROC President Mikhail Degtyarev said on his Telegram channel.

Photo: stroi.mos.ru by Complex of urban planning policy and construction of the city of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Reconstruction of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

ROC Says IOC Has Lifted Hosting Restrictions

Degtyarev wrote that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had lifted its ban on holding international competitions in Russia. At the same time, he noted that the IOC emphasized that decisions on staging events and sporting competitions in Russia, inviting Russian sports officials, and permitting the display of Russian national symbols would remain at the discretion of each international federation.

Restrictions on Russian Athletes Also Eased

Degtyarev also stated that the requirement to assess Russian athletes for neutral status had been removed.

"The return of our country to the Olympic family is a green light for international federations to fully restore the rights of all our athletes," the head of the Russian Olympic Committee wrote.

IOC Withdraws Earlier Recommendations

Earlier, the IOC withdrew its recommendations issued on February 28, 2022, and March 28, 2023, to international federations and organizers of international sporting events regarding restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes.

In addition, the Russian Olympic Committee has been temporarily reinstated.