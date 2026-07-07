Budanov Says Ukraine Conflict Could Enter Final Phase in 2026

Kyrylo Budanov (included on the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, gave an extensive interview to RBC-Ukraine, in which he spoke about his relationship with the Ukrainian leader, offered an unexpected forecast on the conflict with Russia, discussed the possibility of war with Belarus, and commented on territorial concessions.

Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Advancement of Russian Armed Forces units as part of a special military operation. Footage from the Kyiv region.

According to Budanov, there is a possibility that the active phase of the fighting could end as early as 2026, but this would require the conflict to pass through a period of maximum escalation.

"There is a chance, and negotiations had a very good pace in the spring. Now we have all entered a phase of escalation, and everyone understands that. To get out of escalation, maximum escalation is usually required. So there is escalation now, then de-escalation, and after that the dialogue continues-if the sides are interested in it."

Budanov stressed that territorial compromises on the part of Ukraine are impossible and said Kyiv is prepared to continue fighting for years if necessary.

Responding to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on a peace agreement with Russia, Budanov said such an idea had already lost its relevance.

On a Hypothetical War With Belarus

Discussing the possibility of a conflict with Belarus, Budanov said it would not be in Ukraine's interest to gain another enemy. He also questioned whether Minsk had any desire to become involved in an armed confrontation with Kyiv and urged people to treat such speculation more calmly.

"I don't even understand why, in theory, President Alexander Lukashenko would need this. A war with Ukraine would end in disaster for them."

Budanov added that he currently sees no threat of a Belarusian offensive against Ukraine.

Relations With Zelensky and Tensions With Poland

During the interview, Budanov avoided giving detailed answers about his relationship with President Zelensky, saying only that he is the president's subordinate and has no issues with the chain of command. He also noted that he and the head of state have already gone through a period of "adjustment."

Commenting on relations with Poland, Budanov said Ukraine would not accept ultimatums from Warsaw. At the same time, he ruled out Kyiv taking the first steps toward de-escalating tensions.

"If we recognize that someone is making immature steps, why should we respond by making mistaken moves in advance? Let them make their move first, and then we'll see how to respond. No one is going to sit silently."

According to Budanov, the diplomatic dispute between Kyiv and Warsaw is likely to intensify soon.