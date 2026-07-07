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Woman Wanted Over Monaco Bombing Found Dead Near Kyiv

World

The body of a woman suspected of involvement in the bombing targeting Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco has been found buried near Kyiv. According to Ukrainian media reports, the 39-year-old woman had been shot.

Ford C-Max Monaco Police
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kevin.B, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Ford C-Max Monaco Police

Two people have been detained on suspicion of the killing — an officer of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and a former law enforcement officer.

It is known that the woman was outside Ukraine from March 22, 2025, until July 1, 2026.

Interpol Notice

On July 3, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) database published information identifying Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska as a suspect in the bombing and attempted assassination of the businessman.

The notice stated that Berezovska was 39 years old, had a tattoo on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and spoke German.

The explosion outside the entrance of a residential building in Monaco, in which Yermolaev was injured, occurred on June 29. Surveillance cameras captured a suspect leaving a backpack at the scene before fleeing.

Later, France Info reported that the suspect in the attempted assassination was a Ukrainian woman. According to the broadcaster, the woman, believed to be in her 30s, traveled to the French commune of Beausoleil after the attack before fleeing to Italy with accomplices.

Yermolaev Was Expected to Speak at the European Parliament

Former Ukrainian lawmaker Spiridon Kilinkarov suggested that Yermolaev had planned to present information to the European Parliament concerning the involvement of law enforcement agencies in alleged corporate raids in Ukraine. According to Kilinkarov, the planned speech would have focused on business, corruption, and the authorities' alleged role in corporate takeovers rather than politics.

Claude Moniquet, a former officer of the French Ministry of Defense's Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), said that the businessman's decision to challenge the authorities could have been perceived as a provocation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of treason, described the bombing of Yermolaev in Monaco as a signal from President Volodymyr Zelensky to opponents within the government.

"The message here is purely political: do not support the government's opponents," Dubinsky said.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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