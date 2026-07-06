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Putin Orders Defense Ministry to Assess Foreign Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Defense to examine the involvement of those he described as instigators of the conflict in Ukraine in military operations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool is licensed under public domain
Vladimir Putin

Peskov said that Russia's intelligence agencies would also take part in the assessment, as they possess the necessary information for such an analysis.

Defense Ministry Ordered to Conduct Assessment

Putin called for an analysis of the involvement of each alleged instigator during a visit on Friday, July 3, to one of the support command posts of Russia's Joint Group of Forces.

According to the president, such an assessment will make it possible to take responsible decisions in the future.

Kremlin Comments on Western Role

Earlier, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the balance of leadership among Western countries on the issue of Ukraine had shifted following the G7 summit.

According to Ushakov, the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden had initially been the principal force providing political and military support to Kyiv. However, after the election victory of U. S. President Donald Trump, the situation changed.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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