Putin and Trump Agree to Continue Contacts After Lengthy Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue contacts in the near future following their latest telephone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump talking to Putin

"President Trump has a fairly consistent position. All the speculation suggesting that he changes his views like a weather vane does not correspond to reality. He is consistent, convinced of his understanding of what is happening, and, most importantly, he is open to listening to the information conveyed to him by President Putin," Peskov said.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a source, reported that Trump was expected to speak with Putin following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit in Ankara. The summit is scheduled for July 7-8. Zelensky previously said he had agreed to meet Trump during a phone call on July 4.

Putin and Trump spoke by telephone on U.S. Independence Day for approximately one hour and 25 minutes. According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the conversation was "businesslike and highly constructive."

During the call, Putin congratulated Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the United States. The two leaders also noted the importance of preserving the historical ties between their countries.

Leaders Agree to Stay in Contact

According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump agreed to remain in contact and hold another conversation in the near future.

Putin reminded Trump of his standing invitation to visit Russia. Ushakov also noted that the initiative to hold the July 4 conversation came from Washington, adding that "this speaks volumes."

The nearly 90-minute discussion included the conflict in Ukraine. Trump reaffirmed his willingness to help facilitate a ceasefire and support efforts toward a peaceful settlement. Putin, in turn, reiterated that a political and diplomatic solution remains a priority, taking into account what the Kremlin described as Russia's "well-known fundamental approaches."

Ukraine and International Issues Discussed

According to Ushakov, Putin said Russian forces would take control of the remaining part of Donbas, stating that Russian troops were "steadily advancing, liberating one settlement after another." He also described the capture of Kostyantynivka as "an important stage in the liberation of the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic."

"No matter how tightly the Kyiv regime clings to its remaining fortified areas, our army will certainly take them," Ushakov quoted Putin as saying.

The leaders also discussed developments in the Middle East, including prospects for resolving tensions involving Iran and broader regional de-escalation. Both sides expressed interest in continuing dialogue on military-political and economic issues, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation.

Putin again invited Trump to visit Russia, and the two presidents agreed to maintain regular contacts in the coming weeks.

Their previous phone conversation took place on June 14, Trump's birthday. According to Ushakov, that call lasted 55 minutes and was described as "friendly and candid."