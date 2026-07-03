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Quiet Diplomacy Gains Momentum as New Ukraine Negotiation Signals Raise Questions

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The possibility of direct talks involving American representatives — U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner — and Ukrainian officials remains extremely high, political analyst and director of the Tavria Information and Analytical Center Alexander Bedritsky told Pravda.ru.

Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov had maintained communication with Witkoff and Kushner to discuss potential options for resolving the conflict. Against the backdrop of these developments, analysts have pointed to renewed momentum in diplomatic efforts surrounding Ukraine, arguing that all sides may now need to coordinate their positions ahead of possible political changes in Washington.

Analysts Link Diplomatic Activity to Upcoming International Meetings

According to Bedritsky, the increase in diplomatic contacts stems from preparations for major international meetings and from attempts by the United States to strengthen its position within ongoing diplomatic efforts. He identified the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara as one of the main factors influencing the current political atmosphere.

He noted that Turkey once again appears ready to position itself as a central mediator, especially given U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to engage through that platform. Bedritsky also suggested that the Ankara summit could expose divisions within NATO, particularly regarding continued financial commitments related to the conflict.

"The Americans are becoming more active in the negotiation process, and it is no secret that Trump is traveling to Ankara primarily out of respect for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has already served as a venue for negotiations — many remember the Istanbul agreements. It is possible that Ankara could once again move toward a mediating role," Bedritsky said.

Major Obstacles Continue to Cloud Negotiation Prospects

The analyst emphasized that any attempts at mediation by informal political groups, which he believes could include figures such as Witkoff and Kushner, face significant limitations because they lack direct mechanisms of influence over Kyiv and European capitals.

He also argued that Russia's position remains unchanged and that Moscow continues to view agreements reached in spring 2022 as the basis for future dialogue. Russian officials have repeatedly stated that Washington avoids discussing what Moscow considers the root causes of the conflict, including issues related to denazification and the rights of Russian-speaking populations.

According to Bedritsky, prolonged delays in negotiations only harden Russia's position, particularly on territorial questions. He argued that Moscow now insists on recognition of territories it considers part of Russia, conditions that many Western countries and Ukraine continue to regard as unacceptable.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Influence of Informal Negotiators

"Talks involving Witkoff and Kushner can be viewed as contacts between an informal group capable of conveying positions to political leadership, but they are not in a position to make decisions themselves. The outcome remains uncertain because neither Witkoff nor Kushner appears likely to influence either European countries or Ukraine," Bedritsky concluded.

The broader situation has also become more complex as Western allies increasingly appear divided on several major issues. Some observers argue that Europe no longer plays a decisive role in core questions surrounding a settlement process, while important strategic discussions increasingly take place behind closed doors between Washington and emerging centers of influence.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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