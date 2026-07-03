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Pregnant Women Could Face US Entry Restrictions Under New Birth Tourism Crackdown

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The United States may introduce new travel restrictions aimed at limiting so-called birth tourism, according to a report from The Telegraph. Officials are reportedly considering measures that could affect pregnant women without U. S. citizenship who plan to enter the country.

Pregnant woman
Photo: unsplash.com by Camila Cordeiro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pregnant woman

White House Reviews Measures Against Birth Tourism

According to the report, the White House is studying the possibility of restricting entry for pregnant foreign nationals as part of a broader effort to curb birth tourism.

The proposed measure would target a practice that officials in the administration argue allows women to travel to the United States during late stages of pregnancy in order to secure American citizenship for their children.

White House officials reportedly believe the issue carries national security implications. According to that position, children born in the United States to foreign nationals could later return to the country for education or work opportunities.

Citizenship Debate Continues After Court Decision

The discussion follows a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which blocked an initiative linked to President Donald Trump that sought to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. territory.

Following the ruling, Trump criticized the decision and called on Congress to address the issue.

Reports estimate that between 20,000 and 26,000 children are born in the United States to foreign nationals each year.

After beginning his second presidential term, Trump signed an executive order seeking to restrict the interpretation of the 14th Amendment. He argued that birthright citizenship should apply only to children whose parents legally and permanently reside in the United States.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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