Major Death Penalty Shift: Idaho Adopts Firing Squads While US Army Reviews Executions

Idaho has introduced a major change to its death penalty procedures, officially making execution by firing squad the state's primary method of capital punishment. At the same time, reports indicate that the U.S. military has started preparing for possible executions of military personnel in a development not seen for more than half a century.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Ryanthemok, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Death row at ESP in Philadelphia

Idaho Makes Firing Squads the Primary Execution Method

Beginning on July 1, Idaho officially adopted execution by firing squad as the state's main method of carrying out death sentences.

Governor Brad Little signed the legislation in March 2025, putting the new rules into effect starting in July 2026.

Under the updated law, if the director of the Idaho Department of Correction confirms that execution by firing squad is available, authorities must use that method to carry out the sentence.

If officials cannot use a firing squad, authorities will instead carry out executions through lethal injection.

U.S. Military Reviews Rare Execution Plans

ABC reported that the U.S. Army has developed internal plans for potential executions involving military personnel for the first time in more than 50 years.

According to the report, officials circulated an internal plan called "Decisive Justice" earlier this year. The document reportedly outlines procedures for carrying out sentences involving Americans convicted of murder and rape at a prison facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, where civilian executions previously took place.

Several military units reportedly received instructions to prepare for implementation within 150 days if the president approves the executions.

Last Military Execution Took Place More Than 60 Years Ago

The last military execution in the United States took place in 1961, when authorities executed Army private John Bennett after his conviction for rape and attempted murder involving an 11-year-old girl in Austria.