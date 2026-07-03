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Fuel Pressures Push Russia Toward Japanese Jet Fuel Imports Through South Korea

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Russia, amid difficulties in its domestic fuel market, is preparing to import a shipment of Japanese-produced aviation kerosene through South Korea. The volume of the shipment is expected to total at least 200,000 barrels, Reuters reports, citing three industry sources.

Airplane taking off
Photo: flickr. com by Jordi Cucurull, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Airplane taking off

The cargo is reportedly scheduled to depart from Chiba, Japan, during the first half of July. Near the South Korean port of Yeosu, the fuel is expected to be transferred to another tanker bound for its final destination, which has not been disclosed.

According to the report, the last delivery along this route took place in February 2022, meaning the arrangement had been reached before the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine and before Moscow placed Japan on its list of unfriendly countries. At that time, the kerosene shipment was delivered to the port of Vladivostok.

Imports of petroleum products have become necessary for the Russian economy amid a decline in domestic refining capacity, linked to a large number of unscheduled repairs, including disruptions caused by drone strikes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously acknowledged that negotiations regarding fuel purchases from abroad had taken place.

President Vladimir Putin himself also confirmed that consumers at some Russian gas stations had been unable to find the required grade of gasoline, although he maintained that the difficulties were temporary.

Media reports indicate that, in addition to Belarus, suppliers from India and Kazakhstan have also agreed to provide Russia with gasoline on commercial terms, with deliveries from India already underway.

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