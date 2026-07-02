Gaming Billionaire Igor Bukhman Reshapes One of Literature’s Biggest Global Awards

The International Booker Prize will now carry the name of billionaire Igor Bukhman following a new long-term funding agreement. The award will become the Bukhman International Booker Prize in recognition of the commitment made by Bukhman's philanthropic organization.

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Bukhman Philanthropies has pledged to finance the prize for the next ten years, according to an announcement published on the award's official website.

Playrix Co-Founder Expands Influence Beyond the Gaming Industry

Igor Bukhman is the co-founder of gaming giant Playrix, one of the world's largest mobile game developers. Originally from Vologda, he has an estimated net worth of $13.6 billion according to Forbes.

Together with his brother Dmitry, he entered the game development business in 2001 while both were living in Vologda. In an interview with vc.ru, Dmitry Bukhman recalled that they spent four years working from their parents' home before registering a legal company after Igor completed university studies.

Igor Bukhman later said that by that stage the brothers were already earning several thousand dollars per month.

Prize Money Doubles Under New Agreement

The winner's prize fund has doubled, increasing from £50,000 to £100,000. The amount will continue to be divided equally between the author and the translator.

This year's judging panel will be chaired by writer Katie Kitamura, author of five novels and a finalist for the 2025 Booker Prize.

The judging panel also includes writer, translator and Oxford professor Patrick McGuinness, writer and filmmaker Caleb Azumah Nelson, Danish author Olga Ravn, and actress Tessa Thompson.

The longlist of 12 to 13 books will be announced on March 16, 2027, while the six-book shortlist will be revealed on April 15, 2027. The winner will be announced in May 2027.

Bukhman Continues Expanding Investments Abroad

In February 2024, reports revealed that Igor Bukhman had purchased another mansion in London valued at approximately $30.6 million.

The property in London's Kensington district stands near another mansion he purchased in 2019 for $57 million. Bloomberg reported that renovation work continues on both properties.

Playrix moved its headquarters to Ireland around ten years ago and ended its operations in Russia in 2022 following the start of the military operation in Ukraine.