British Army Says Goodbye to Wildcat Helicopters in Major Military Overhaul

As part of a large-scale modernization of Britain's defense capabilities, the government has confirmed that the British Army's fleet of Leonardo Wildcat AH1 helicopters will be retired beginning in 2027. The decision marks the end of dedicated combat reconnaissance helicopters within the Army Air Corps, with unmanned and autonomous systems set to assume their role.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by James from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ ZZ392 AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat AH1 Helicopter Army Air Corps (38715596950)

The United Kingdom announced that its fleet of 34 Leonardo Wildcat AH1 helicopters will leave service under the new Defence Investment Plan (DIP), presented on June 30, 2026. The move represents a significant shift in British Army aviation and replaces manned reconnaissance platforms with drones and autonomous technologies.

From Piloted Reconnaissance to Autonomous Systems

The Wildcat AH1 entered service with the Army Air Corps in 2014 as the successor to the Westland Lynx. The aircraft carried out combat reconnaissance, command-and-control operations, communications missions, and light transport duties.

Under the new strategy, these missions will increasingly move to a growing fleet of reconnaissance drones and other autonomous platforms. The transition reflects operational lessons drawn from recent conflicts, particularly developments observed during the war in Ukraine.

The British government plans to invest more than £5 billion in drones and autonomous systems over the next four years.

Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopters Will Remain in Service

The retirement program applies only to the Army Air Corps fleet of Wildcat AH1 helicopters. The Royal Navy's Wildcat HMA2 helicopters, which perform maritime surveillance, anti-surface warfare missions, and force protection tasks, will remain operational.

The retirement of the Wildcat AH1 forms part of a wider restructuring of Britain's defense capabilities. The Defence Investment Plan also increases spending on long-range weapons systems, air and missile defense, artificial intelligence, and autonomous technologies.

Several aging military platforms will leave service ahead of schedule in order to redirect funding toward future capabilities.

Military Units Face Operational Changes After Wildcat Retirement

The Army Air Corps Wildcat AH1 fleet currently operates with the 1st Regiment Army Air Corps at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton. Combat operations are conducted by 659 Squadron and 661 Squadron, while 652 Squadron oversees pilot conversion and training.

The decision will also affect the Royal Navy's Commando Helicopter Force. The 847 Naval Air Squadron currently operates Army-owned Wildcat AH1 helicopters in support of British commando forces.

Although the Defence Investment Plan confirms the withdrawal of the Army's entire AH1 fleet, the Ministry of Defence has not yet determined how reconnaissance and combat capabilities for 847 Naval Air Squadron will continue after the helicopters leave service.