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Claims of Decisive Phase in Ukraine Conflict Serve Domestic Politics

World

Statements by Western politicians describing the Ukraine conflict as reaching a decisive moment form part of broader domestic political messaging, according to political analyst, military volunteer and chairman of the public movement Battle for Donbass, Alexey Zhivov. In comments to Pravda.Ru, he said similar predictions have repeatedly surfaced in recent years without being supported by real developments.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Secretary of Defense, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Der Spiegel that the confrontation in Ukraine had entered a decisive phase. He called for making use of the moment and stressed that Kyiv continued to urgently require financial support.

Domestic Politics Remain Central to the Debate

Zhivov believes Berlin's rhetoric primarily targets German voters. According to him, such messaging helps justify long-term political strategies and encourages public patience inside Germany.

He added that public sentiment within Germany has gradually begun shifting toward support for reducing confrontation with Moscow. At the same time, discussions across Europe continue regarding forecasts of future security risks tied to upcoming political cycles.

"German politicians have made similar statements many times before. They do not mean anything specific by them — they simply continue repeating them. They have domestic political objectives, and perhaps such statements serve those goals: asking people to endure a little longer while promising that everything will end with a Ukrainian victory," he said.

Questions Surround Germany's Role in the Conflict

The expert stated that Germany has already become deeply involved in the conflict. According to him, production of drones for Ukrainian forces and components for missile systems takes place on German territory.

He also said that German military units participate in securing important logistics routes in the Baltic region. Military observers continue monitoring NATO activity near the Suwałki Corridor, where ongoing movements have contributed to growing tensions near Russia's borders.

"In reality, the conflict still appears far from reaching an end. Unless one of the negotiating sides changes — for example, if Zelensky leaves the political stage — events could develop much faster because a future leader may take a more flexible position," the expert explained.

Security Concerns Continue to Shape Regional Tensions

The political analyst warned that additional escalation and attempts to increase pressure along Russia's western borders could create serious consequences. Amid continuing military activity, concerns remain over the possibility that growing tensions may lead to wider confrontation.

Zhivov also pointed to developments surrounding Kaliningrad as a source of concern, arguing that nuclear deterrence continues to play a central role in national security policy.

At the same time, while parts of the Western political establishment continue promoting military initiatives, political forces in Germany advocating the restoration of relations with Russia have gained increased attention within opposition circles in Berlin.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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