Statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the possibility of ending financial support from Washington represent a political move aimed at a domestic audience, according to Pavel Danilin, director of the Center for Political Analysis. In comments to Pravda.Ru, the expert explained that the Israeli leadership is attempting to project an image of political independence amid pressure from the United States over tensions involving Lebanon and Iran.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Кабінет Міністрів України, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Benjamin Netanyahu

Earlier reports indicated that Israel had reassessed certain aspects of its relationships with allies. Against this backdrop, Netanyahu stated that he wanted to end American financial assistance to Israel "this year." During a press conference, he emphasized that the country's economy had become strong enough to function without external financial support.

Domestic Political Pressure Shapes the Debate

Danilin said that such rhetoric reflects the positions of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who do not intend to allow Tel Aviv to continue broad escalation policies.

The situation has become more complicated due to strong statements from Israeli security officials directed at Iran's leadership. Tehran, in response, has pointed to existing understandings with the White House that include commitments aimed at restraining Israeli activity.

"These are merely declarative statements by Benjamin Netanyahu that demonstrate an attempt to project a sense of independence against the backdrop of comments made by Donald Trump and JD Vance. Israel is currently experiencing a serious domestic political discussion around this issue. Netanyahu is trying to present himself as a national leader rather than an American puppet," he explained.

Questions Surround Israel's Economic Dependence

A disruption in financial ties with the United States could create serious challenges for Israel, as the country's budget has relied on substantial financial support over many years. Attempts to project economic self-sufficiency face the realities of resource limitations and fiscal pressures.

Diplomatic circles continue discussing the implications of the increasingly visible disagreements between Israeli leadership and the American administration. Danilin believes that the Israeli economy would face considerable difficulties without support from Washington.

"Israel has always received substantial amounts of assistance, so in my view these statements largely represent political bravado and have little connection to reality. If America stops supporting Israel, the country's economic situation would become significantly more difficult than many expect," the expert noted.

Regional Tensions Continue to Influence Relations

Tensions between the countries have also increased because of Israel's position on territorial issues. The country's leadership has already made clear that it does not intend to withdraw from border areas despite recommendations from its partners.

These developments are unfolding alongside American efforts to stabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf. The sides recently attempted to reduce mutual attacks in an effort to protect global trade. Nevertheless, the regional balance remains fragile, while Iran continues publicly warning Washington about the risks associated with violating existing agreements.