German Prosecutors Detail Nord Stream Attack, Link Suspect to Ukrainian State Structures

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office believes that the saboteurs rented a yacht to transport explosives to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Petr Makhonin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nord Stream

"The accused and his accomplices used a yacht to transport large quantities of highly effective military-grade explosives into international waters near the Danish island of Bornholm," the statement from the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutors, the group attached explosive devices equipped with timers to the pipelines before September 22, 2022. The explosives detonated on September 26, 2022.

German Prosecutors Outline Alleged Sabotage Operation

According to Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Ukrainian citizen Serhii K., allegedly developed the sabotage plan together with his accomplices on instructions from Ukrainian state structures.

The stated objective of the operation was to permanently halt gas deliveries through the pipelines and prevent Russia from receiving revenue from gas exports.

The investigation alleges that the rented yacht was used to transport military-grade explosives to the area near Bornholm, where the explosive charges were subsequently placed on the pipelines.

First Criminal Charges Filed in Nord Stream Case

German prosecutors have officially filed the first criminal charges against a Ukrainian national in connection with the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The criminal proceedings are scheduled to take place in Hamburg.

The Nord Stream explosions occurred on September 26, 2022, when multiple underwater blasts severely damaged both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea. The incident disrupted a major route for Russian natural gas exports to Europe and triggered one of the largest international investigations into suspected sabotage of critical energy infrastructure.

Investigations by several European countries have continued for nearly four years, with German authorities focusing on the individuals allegedly involved in planning and carrying out the operation.