Vietnam Unveils Remote-Controlled DShK Turret That Could Be Used Against Drones

Vietnam has unveiled a remotely controlled weapon station armed with the Soviet-designed DShK heavy machine gun. The system, which was spotted in a recently published photograph, has attracted attention due to its modern targeting equipment and possible role in counter-drone operations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Staff Sgt. Adriana M. Diaz-Brown, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ A soldier with the Ukrainian Land Forces fires a Degtyaryov-Shpagin Large-Caliber heavy machine gun

The image, highlighted by Telegram channel Osvedomitel (Informant), shows the remotely operated turret mounted in the bed of a pickup truck. The weapon station is equipped with a thermal imaging sight and a laser rangefinder, significantly improving target detection and engagement capabilities compared to manually operated systems.

Potential Counter-Drone Role

While Vietnamese officials have not disclosed the intended purpose of the system, observers suggest that the mobile platform may have been developed primarily for countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The combination of remote operation, thermal imaging, and laser rangefinding makes the turret suitable for detecting and engaging drones in various weather and lighting conditions while allowing the operator to remain under cover.

Remote weapon stations have become increasingly common around the world as militaries seek cost-effective methods of protecting military bases, convoys, and critical infrastructure from the growing threat posed by small unmanned aircraft.

Modernizing a Classic Weapon

The base weapon, the Degtyaryov-Shpagin heavy machine gun (DShK), was originally developed in the late 1930s and remains in service in numerous countries. Chambered for the powerful 12.7x108 mm cartridge, the weapon has an effective firing range of up to 3,500 meters against ground targets and is capable of engaging lightly armored vehicles, low-flying aircraft, and certain types of drones.

Although the DShK is more than eight decades old, it continues to be modernized through the integration of advanced optics, remote-control systems, stabilized mounts, and digital fire-control technologies, extending its operational relevance on today's battlefield.

The photograph suggests that Vietnam is following this global trend by combining a proven heavy machine gun with modern sensors and remote operation to improve crew survivability and battlefield effectiveness.

Growing Trend Toward Automated Weapon Stations

The appearance of the Vietnamese system follows similar developments elsewhere. In June, observers spotted an AMN-590951 Spartak armored vehicle operated by the Russian Armed Forces' Africa Corps in Mali equipped with a Chinese-made W85 heavy machine gun.

Earlier this year, footage also emerged of trials involving a Russian artificial intelligence-assisted remote weapon station armed with a PKT machine gun. According to reports, the automated module is designed to enhance the protection of armored vehicles by enabling rapid target detection and engagement with minimal operator exposure.

As unmanned aerial threats continue to evolve, remotely operated weapon stations equipped with modern sensors are becoming an increasingly important component of military air-defense and force-protection strategies worldwide.