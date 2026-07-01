India Ships First Gasoline Cargoes to Russia as Fuel Imports Begin

The first shipments of Indian gasoline have been dispatched to Russia, with initial cargoes totaling at least 60,000 tonnes, according to two industry sources cited by Reuters.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gas station

One of the sources said that two tankers carrying between 30,000 and 40,000 tonnes of gasoline each have already departed for Russia. The identity of the Indian refinery that supplied the fuel was not disclosed.

Russia Expands Fuel Imports

According to another industry source, Russia plans to import up to 400,000 tonnes of gasoline per month from several countries, including Belarus, as it works to supplement domestic fuel supplies.

Industry estimates indicate that Russia's peak summer gasoline demand reaches approximately 110,000 tonnes per day. At that consumption rate, monthly imports of 400,000 tonnes would be sufficient to cover nearly four days of nationwide demand.

Government Confirms Import Talks

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia was holding negotiations on gasoline imports. He did not specify which countries are involved in the discussions but noted that the parties must first reach agreement on pricing.

President Vladimir Putin has also acknowledged challenges in the domestic fuel market. He said the shortage is not critical and stressed that fuel infrastructure damaged in recent attacks is being restored quickly.

The Russian president also noted that fuel inventories at the end of June were only around 4% lower than during the same period a year earlier, indicating that overall supply remains relatively stable despite the disruptions.