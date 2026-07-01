New Zealand Successfully Launches Harpoon Missiles from P-8A Poseidon

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaMC3 Daniel J. Meshel/U.S. Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flickr - Official U.S. Navy Imagery - A P-8A Poseidon conducts flyovers above the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group during exercise Bold Alligator 2012.

New Zealand has achieved a major milestone in its military aviation history after an Airbus P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) successfully launched AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles for the first time.

Click here to see the video of the launch

The historic live-fire event took place during the multinational Valiant Shield military exercise in the Pacific. Operating in close coordination with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the United States Navy, the RNZAF aircraft fired two AGM-84 Harpoon guided missiles at a decommissioned target vessel. Both missiles successfully struck their target.

Major milestone for New Zealand's maritime strike capability

The successful launch represents a significant expansion of New Zealand's maritime combat capabilities. While the Boeing P-8A Poseidon has primarily been employed for anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and search-and-rescue missions, the integration of the Harpoon missile gives the aircraft a long-range anti-ship strike capability.

The AGM-84 Harpoon is one of the world's most widely used anti-ship missiles. Depending on the variant, it has a range exceeding 120 kilometers (75 miles) and uses active radar guidance during its terminal phase to accurately engage surface vessels. The missile has been adopted by more than 30 countries and remains a cornerstone of Western maritime warfare.

For New Zealand, the successful launch demonstrates that its fleet of four P-8A Poseidon aircraft can now perform a broader range of missions, including precision maritime strike operations alongside allied forces.

Part of the multinational Valiant Shield exercise

The missile firing formed part of Valiant Shield, one of the Indo-Pacific region's largest multinational military exercises. The drills involve complex joint operations across multiple domains, including air, sea, land, space, and cyberspace.

This year's exercise brought together aircraft, surface warships, submarines, and military personnel from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States. The event focuses on improving interoperability among allied forces and enhancing their ability to conduct coordinated operations in the increasingly strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The successful live-fire exercise highlights the growing integration of New Zealand's armed forces with key regional defense partners while strengthening the country's ability to contribute to collective maritime security operations.