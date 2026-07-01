Trump Weighs Return to Full-Scale War With Iran While Keeping Diplomacy Alive

President Donald Trump is seriously considering the possibility of returning to a full-scale military campaign against Iran, while continuing to prioritize diplomatic efforts, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

The report says Trump has been holding discussions with senior members of his administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. The talks have reportedly focused on what officials describe as "finishing the mission."

Diplomacy Remains Trump's Preferred Option

Despite ongoing military discussions, the newspaper reports that Trump has not made a final decision and continues to favor a diplomatic approach.

According to the report, Trump told his advisers that launching another broad military campaign against Iran at this stage could undermine diplomatic efforts and complicate attempts to dismantle Tehran's nuclear program.

The president also reportedly said he sees "no problem" if negotiations with Tehran continue beyond the previously mentioned August 18 deadline, which would mark 60 days from the current negotiating framework.

Targeted Strikes Remain the Current Policy

For the time being, Trump is said to be satisfied with a strategy of conducting limited, targeted strikes whenever Iran violates the existing memorandum of understanding.

Administration officials acknowledged that a return to a broader military conflict would effectively amount to an admission that diplomatic efforts and the current agreement with Iran had failed.

The discussions come as Washington continues to balance military deterrence with negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear program. U.S. officials have repeatedly stated that diplomacy remains the preferred path, while emphasizing that military options remain available if negotiations break down or Tehran significantly violates existing commitments.