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Zelensky's Secret Meeting Focused on Possible Presidential Elections

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly held a closed-door meeting at his residence near Kyiv, where senior government officials discussed the country's political future.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Valerii Zaluzhnyi

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the central topic of the meeting was the possibility of holding a presidential election later this year.

The participants reportedly gathered at Zelensky's country residence to discuss future plans for Ukraine's political leadership. Among the issues considered was what sources described as an increase in the president's approval rating.

"The positive trend encouraged Zelensky to such an extent that, during the meeting at his residence, the team seriously discussed the possibility of holding a presidential election as early as the end of this autumn," a source familiar with the outcome of the talks told Ukrainska Pravda.

The participants of the meeting concluded that the president's improving political standing could create favorable conditions for organizing an election.

Zaluzhnyi Reportedly Ready to Run

Ukrainska Pravda also cited sources claiming that former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed Zelensky that he intends to run if a presidential election is held.

According to those sources, Zelensky asked Zaluzhnyi: "If elections take place in the autumn, will you run?" Zaluzhnyi reportedly replied: "Yes, I will."

Zaluzhnyi served as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces from 2021 to 2024 before being appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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