Fable 5 Returns as Anthropic Strengthens AI Safety Following Security Concerns

Anthropic announced that the U.S. government has lifted restrictions on the distribution of its new artificial intelligence models, allowing its Fable 5 model to become available to users again on July 1.

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The company also provided additional details about the temporary suspension and the measures taken before restoring access.

Why Access Was Restricted

According to Anthropic, access was temporarily suspended after researchers discovered a method of bypassing Fable 5's safety mechanisms. The technique prompted the model to identify vulnerabilities in third-party software.

The company said the investigation showed that similar vulnerabilities could also be identified by "less capable models" developed by other AI companies.

Anthropic stated that Fable 5's overall "safety margin" has since been increased significantly.

The company added that making any AI model completely resistant to jailbreaks or exploitation is likely impossible. According to Anthropic, the AI industry currently lacks a unified approach for responding when new jailbreak techniques are discovered, and governments have yet to establish common standards.

Anthropic believes this challenge will become more significant as increasingly powerful AI models are released. The company said it is working together with the U.S. government on initiatives that could eventually serve as the foundation for systematic industry-wide rules.

Government-Ordered Restrictions

Earlier, Anthropic – one of the world's leading artificial intelligence developers – revealed that the U.S. government had ordered the company to suspend access to two of its most advanced AI models for all foreign users.

"We are required to abruptly disable access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all of our customers in order to comply with government requirements," the company said.

Anthropic expressed disagreement with the government's decision and suggested that it was linked to concerns about the possibility of exploiting the models through jailbreak techniques.

The company emphasized that it had implemented robust safety safeguards and had conducted extensive testing in cooperation with U.S. authorities before the planned public release.

Anthropic reiterated that "perfect protection against jailbreaks is currently impossible for any model provider." The company said its objective had been to make jailbreak methods either highly specialized or prohibitively expensive to develop.

Fable and Mythos Models

Fable and Mythos are next-generation AI models designed to perform significantly more complex tasks than their predecessors. Anthropic officially introduced both models on June 9.

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Mythos model had sparked concern within the White House because of its reported ability to independently identify software vulnerabilities and potentially facilitate cyberattacks capable of disrupting hospitals or smaller financial institutions.

Earlier, in April, sources cited by Financial Times said that the U.S. Treasury Secretary held an emergency meeting with executives from the country's largest banks to discuss potential risks associated with the planned release of Mythos.

Ultimately, Anthropic did not publicly release Mythos. The model remained available only to a limited group of partners. Instead, the company introduced Fable for public use – a version it described as effectively the same underlying model but equipped with significantly stronger safety restrictions.