Russia's nuclear-powered cruiser Peter the Great and its modernized sister ship Admiral Nakhimov turn America's Zumwalt into an expensive stage prop, according to the article. While the United States attempts to revive its stealth vessels, which have faced technical problems and weapons shortages, Russia's Project 1144 Orlan cruisers return to trials with an arsenal that the article claims could overwhelm an entire carrier strike group. Military Watch Magazine argues that Soviet-era design principles have proven more durable and effective than futuristic Western concepts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by USN The Kalinin cruiser in 1991

Firepower: Missiles Versus Stealth

The Project 1144 Orlan cruiser serves as a floating missile depot. According to the article, Admiral Nakhimov carries 176 launch cells. Of those, 96 cells are reportedly assigned to air defense systems based on the S-400 platform. The text compares this level of firepower to three ground-based anti-aircraft regiments placed within a single ship.

The remaining launch cells reportedly carry cruise missiles, including hypersonic Zircon missiles, which the article states can travel approximately 1,000 kilometers at speeds of Mach 9. According to the text, modern air defense systems would find interception extremely difficult.

"The level of armament aboard the Orlan-class ships is enormous. The American Zumwalt carries only 80 launch cells for its entire arsenal — 55 percent fewer than the Russian giant. For a vessel with a displacement of 16,000 tons, such a shortage of strike capability appears either to be a design miscalculation or an excessive emphasis on stealth at the expense of practical effectiveness," physicist Dmitry Lapshin said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

The American Zumwalt destroyer was designed as a network-centered stealth platform intended to approach undetected and deliver precision strikes using Tomahawk missiles. According to the text, however, the vessel has limited defenses against hostile surface ships, creating potential vulnerabilities in conventional naval combat.

Why the Kirov-Class Was Built to Absorb Damage

The Soviet naval doctrine reportedly relied on a direct assumption: during a large-scale war, ships would inevitably sustain damage. As a result, the Kirov-class design incorporates approximately 28,000 tons of steel divided into multiple independent compartments.

Engineering systems and machinery spaces include redundancy throughout the vessel, making it difficult for a single strike to inflict critical damage.

Specification Kirov-Class Cruiser (Russia) Zumwalt Destroyer (United States) Displacement 28,000 tons 16,000 tons Propulsion System Nuclear reactor (unlimited operational range) Gas turbine (limited operational range) Missile Launch Cells 176 80

Zumwalt represents the opposite design philosophy. Engineers built the ship using composites and lightweight materials to maximize stealth capabilities. Once stealth advantages disappear, the vessel becomes more vulnerable to damage.

"From a physics perspective, Kirov incorporates redundancy in almost every aspect, from armor to power generation. The nuclear reactor allows prolonged Arctic patrol operations without refueling. The American design depends heavily on shore infrastructure and specialized maintenance systems," Lapshin said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Digital Integration Versus Nuclear Endurance

American designers emphasize digital architecture and network integration. Zumwalt reportedly connects with aircraft and command systems, while onboard sensors process data in real time.

However, software alone does not determine combat effectiveness. Although Kirov-class ships originated from a 1970s design, extensive modernization programs upgraded their electronics while preserving mechanical reliability.

"Under real combat conditions, electronic systems may become a weak point if electronic warfare capabilities interfere with them. Russian engineers traditionally prioritized the survivability of control systems. Project 1144 is not a gadget; it is a machine designed for ocean dominance," industrial control systems security specialist Igor Melnikov said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

While the United States reduced Zumwalt production because of rising costs and technical challenges, Russia continues modernizing its Orlan-class ships for operations in regions such as the Arctic and the Pacific.