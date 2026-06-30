Minsk will not respond to Kyiv's latest alleged terrorist actions in order to preserve strategic restraint in the face of the threat of a broader confrontation with the West, military analyst and security expert Igor Gerasimov said in comments to Pravda.Ru. According to the expert, the Belarusian leadership understands the risks of a full-scale military conflict and remains focused on restructuring the country's defense system.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Flags of Russia and Belarus

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that the Ukrainian side had moved from threats to action. He referred to an attack on a bus carrying a children's football team from Gomel in Russia's Bryansk region. According to reports, one accompanying adult was killed and six children suffered injuries.

Belarus Chooses a Cautious Strategy Amid Growing Tensions

Gerasimov believes Belarus will continue to follow a careful tactical approach. According to him, the country is actively preparing for serious challenges because signs of Western preparations for a larger conflict are becoming increasingly visible.

The expert did not rule out the possibility that the current period could represent the last peaceful stage before a confrontation that might exceed the scale of the current military operation.

"The situation could deteriorate further. Speaking frankly, one cannot exclude the possibility that European forces may once again act against Russia — primarily Germany, as well as the Baltic states and Romania. They are already preparing for this. Ukraine is moving in the same direction," he explained.

Analysts Point to Long-Term Security Risks

Such assessments come amid broader discussions surrounding long-term militarization programs in the Baltic region and concerns over future security developments.

The analyst expressed hope that preventive measures would help avoid a worst-case scenario, although he believes the possibility of escalation remains high. According to this view, Kyiv continues a policy of pressure while disregarding efforts to stabilize the situation.

Recent developments around Ukraine's northern borders indicate a potential shift in the direction of future confrontation. Some experts believe that pressure on Minsk could become a significant step in broader regional tensions.

Belarus Focuses on Strengthening Internal Defense Capabilities

"Minsk will behave cautiously and carefully. Most likely, Belarus will focus on restructuring its internal security system, strengthening its defenses, and preparing for more serious events. Serious events may already be approaching. Our president stated that the West is preparing for a major confrontation. I would say that perhaps this is the last peaceful summer before a serious conflict. The special military operation involves combat, but perhaps not on the scale of what could lie ahead. It is possible, but God willing, preventive measures will help avoid such a scenario," the military analyst said.

For now, the situation remains in a phase of strategic tension, where warnings from diplomatic institutions continue to serve as a deterrent. Gerasimov concluded that Minsk does not currently plan to become directly involved in a confrontation with Ukraine and instead continues directing resources toward strengthening national defense capabilities.