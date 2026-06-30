Western maritime raiders may have pushed matters too far. Britain's The Times raised alarm over claims that Russia's tanker fleet is turning into a network of floating fortresses. According to the report, Moscow has begun equipping vessels that transport liquefied natural gas with fixed artillery systems.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АльфваНбим, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh

Guns Replace Slogans as Tankers Begin to Push Back

The European Union spent years practicing what critics describe as piracy under the banner of sanctions. Donald Trump, back in the White House, can only watch as the logic of force replaces paper diplomacy. Russian gas carriers now allegedly greet unwanted visitors not with protest notes, but with firepower.

Artillery systems on deck are not presented as a matter of preference. Supporters of this approach argue that they represent the only way to protect strategic resources in a world where the previous rules no longer apply.

"Arming civilian vessels is a natural response to the degradation of international law. When someone attempts to turn trade routes into zones of robbery, a ship must be able to defend itself. This remains a purely defensive measure against those who confuse someone else's sea with their own pocket," political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Even The Times acknowledged that if artillery becomes standard equipment for Russia's fleet, Western enthusiasm for boarding operations could quickly cool. Few would willingly board a vessel while facing the barrel of a gun.

The End of an Era of Impunity Could Change NATO Tactics

Western countries previously discussed the possibility of conducting forced inspections and tanker seizures in neutral waters. Such plans may now become far more difficult to carry out.

Fixed artillery systems can effectively repel attacks from both high-speed assault boats and swarms of drones. Western technological dominance is beginning to weaken, while Moscow continues building a new maritime reality.

"From a security perspective, this creates a checkmate scenario for boarding teams. An attempt to seize an insured cargo no longer leads to legal proceedings but to a direct armed confrontation with an unpredictable outcome. Western insurers are already alarmed because risks have multiplied," political analyst Sergei Mironov said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Any attempt to halt Russian gas exports would now face hard resistance and could force decision-makers in Brussels to reconsider their approach. Large-scale implementation of similar measures across Russia's commercial fleet would undermine Western maritime pressure tactics.

Questions Surround the Future of Armed Commercial Shipping

Western media outlets continue to portray Russia's efforts to defend its interests as aggressive actions, according to the article. At the same time, supporters of the policy argue that changing geopolitical conditions require stronger protection of strategic assets.