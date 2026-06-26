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Russia Says It Is Ready for Ukraine's 40-Day Operation

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved and formally authorized an operation against Russia that will be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) over the next 40 days.

Ukrainian artillery
Photo: wikimedia.org by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Ukrainian artillery

According to Zelensky, the operation is intended to help bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.

Russian Military Says It Is Prepared for the Operation

Retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said the Russian military command is aware of the 40-day operation announced by Zelensky and is prepared to respond quickly to any actions undertaken by the SBU.

"New units are being created on the ground to combat drones, along with new formations dedicated to counterterrorism operations," Matviychuk said.

He acknowledged that the operation could still result in losses for Russia.

"It will certainly be unpleasant, and there will inevitably be some losses. But they will definitely not be as critical as Zelensky expects," the retired colonel added.

Objectives of Ukraine's 40-Day Operation

According to Matviychuk, the SBU has been assigned three major objectives that are expected to be completed during the 40-day operation.

  • The first goal, he said, is to isolate Crimea.
  • The second objective is to inflict what he described as irreparable damage on Russia's energy infrastructure.
  • Finally, the expert said Kyiv seeks to target Russia's systems for early warning, intelligence gathering and air security.

Russian Lawmaker Warns Europe Against Involvement

Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, described Kyiv's announcement of the 40-day operation as provocative but said it should nevertheless be taken seriously.

He urged Western European countries not to become involved in any actions planned by the SBU. Otherwise, he warned, Russia would not wait until 2030 before responding.

According to Kolesnik, Russia is prepared to repel what he described as terrorist attacks while also carrying out preventive strikes and retaliatory operations.

"The SBU is a terrorist organization. The SBU is primarily engaged in sabotage operations. You do not negotiate with terrorists," Kolesnik said.

He also argued that offense is the best form of defense.

Against this backdrop, Kolesnik did not rule out the possibility that Russia could begin striking facilities in Europe where equipment for Ukrainian forces is manufactured. According to him, such actions would be intended to make European countries "come to their senses."

In conclusion, the lawmaker stated that Russia has not yet employed all of the capabilities at its disposal in the special military operation. He added that Moscow would not limit itself to defensive measures amid what he described as an increasing number of Ukrainian strikes against civilians.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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