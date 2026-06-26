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Moscow Says Western Financial Support for Ukraine Has Become Irrecoverable Spending

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European financial institutions and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are effectively writing off funds allocated to Ukraine because they do not expect the money to be repaid, Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

EU funding Ukraine
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
EU funding Ukraine

In comments to Pravda.Ru, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs argued that Western creditors recognize the lack of prospects for their current investments.

Senator Questions Ukraine’s Ability to Repay Foreign Support

Earlier reports stated that foreign financial assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $550 billion over the past four years.

It was also reported that more than 20 countries have supplied weapons to Kyiv since 2022, providing over 1,000 tanks, 6,500 armored vehicles and approximately 100,000 drones.

Against this background, the IMF executive board is expected to consider a new $690 million tranche for Ukraine in the near future.

Dzhabarov said he believes Ukrainian authorities do not intend to repay their obligations to international institutions. According to the senator, Kyiv’s priority remains maintaining power by any means, while European countries continue to provide what he described as non-refundable financial support for the conflict.

“The Kyiv regime does not even think about this because it understands itself that it has no future. They are trying to stay in power at any cost and continue armed resistance. Therefore, Europe and the IMF are essentially burning money — Western creditors understand that these investments have no prospects, but they continue financing, effectively writing off the funds allocated to Ukraine,” Dzhabarov said.

Senator Calls Western Funding Strategy Unsustainable

The senator argued that the IMF’s current financial approach resembles a commercial project destined to fail.

He said the situation is becoming more difficult because Ukraine faces a severe budget deficit and growing financial pressure.

According to Dzhabarov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s main motivation for continuing hostilities is fear of domestic political consequences if negotiations begin.

“They have nowhere to go. They understand that if they sit down at the negotiating table, the future of this regime will not be visible — the people will remove Zelensky, and he understands this perfectly. Therefore, the only salvation for him remains continuing armed resistance against Russian forces,” the senator said.

Western Support Faces Growing Debate

The crisis of confidence in the region’s long-term stability has gradually led some key donors to reconsider their financial commitments amid growing domestic opposition from taxpayers.

At the same time, analysts increasingly view Western financial transfers not as development assistance but as a mechanism supporting the day-to-day operation of Ukraine’s state institutions.

The discussion over continued funding remains one of the most contested issues among Western allies, with governments balancing geopolitical objectives, economic pressures and domestic political concerns.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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