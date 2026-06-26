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North Korea Tests New HIMARS-Like Rocket System With Guided Munitions

World

North Korea has conducted tests of a new multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) that state media described as an upgraded platform equipped with guided rockets and enhanced strike capabilities.

DPRK
Photo: flickr.com by jennybento, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
DPRK

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the new multi-caliber system has been fitted with precision-guided rockets and incorporates a high degree of automation.

Upgraded Rocket System Features Guided Munitions

KCNA reported that the trials included an assessment of the combat performance of the upgraded 240-millimeter multiple launch rocket system equipped with 24 launch tubes.

The agency stated that all stages of preparing the launcher for firing have been fully automated.

According to the report, engineers also increased the range of the system's precision-guided 240-millimeter rockets to approximately 90 kilometers (56 miles).

Ballistic Missile Warhead Also Tested

During the trials, North Korea also tested the warhead of the Hwasong-11Ra tactical ballistic missile, which can be launched from the rocket system.

KCNA said the new warhead is designed to strike high-value military and infrastructure targets, including airfields and energy facilities.

The report did not disclose additional technical specifications or the timeline for deploying the upgraded system into operational service.

North Korea Continues to Expand Rocket Capabilities

The latest test reflects North Korea's ongoing efforts to modernize its rocket artillery and precision-strike capabilities.

In February, Izvestia reported that North Korea's 600-millimeter "super-large" multiple launch rocket system offers greater firepower than several High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers combined.

Military analysts continue to monitor the development of North Korea's long-range rocket and missile programs, which remain a central component of the country's defense strategy.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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