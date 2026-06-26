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Russia Welcomes US Mediation as Macron Questions Washington's Neutrality

World

Russia remains open to mediation by the United States in efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

EU, Ukraine flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Photo Claude TRUONG-NGOC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
EU, Ukraine flags

According to Peskov, Moscow continues to support both the mediation efforts themselves and the broader peace process.

"We remain open to these mediation services and to the process of a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Peskov said.

Macron Says Washington Is No Longer a Neutral Mediator

Peskov's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the United States no longer seeks to act as a neutral intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking during a broadcast by the Élysée Palace, Macron said Washington had adopted a document expressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"For the first time, the United States approved a text stating that it is no longer a neutral mediator but supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, military assistance, energy support and sanctions against Russia,” Macron said.

The French president also announced that the next meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine will take place on July 13.

Lavrov Describes US Statements as a Bid for Mediation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said recent statements from the United States about playing a constructive role in resolving the conflict sound like an offer to serve as a mediator.

According to Lavrov, expressions of interest in helping bring the parties together effectively amount to a proposal for mediation.

The foreign minister also reiterated his criticism of Western proposals to deploy stabilization forces to Ukraine after the conflict ends, arguing that such a move would create what he described as a new Berlin Wall.

Moscow Criticizes Europe's Position

Lavrov further stated that Russia considers Europe's approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine to be inadequate.

Despite ongoing disagreements over the framework for negotiations, Russian officials continue to state that Moscow remains willing to engage in efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement with international mediation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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