Mediterranean Tanker Interception Highlights France's New Plans

A new incident involving European naval forces and a large oil tanker has unfolded in the Mediterranean Sea. French authorities intercepted the tanker Deliver in international waters off the coast of Sicily in order to inspect its documentation and verify the legitimacy of its registration.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil tanker at sea

The operation forms part of a broader European effort aimed at creating obstacles for the so-called Russian "shadow fleet,” which transports oil outside Western restrictions.

The boarding operation took place on June 23. French naval personnel boarded the vessel under Article 110 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which permits inspections when authorities have grounds to question the authenticity of a vessel's documents.

At the request of prosecutors in Marseille, the tanker, which has a deadweight capacity exceeding 150,000 tonnes, was diverted from its route to Singapore. The vessel had departed from the Russian port of Primorsk in early June and is now being escorted to an anchorage area for a detailed inspection.

Europe Increases Pressure on the Shadow Fleet

"Such interceptions on the high seas carry significant legal and economic risks. Since France currently lacks mechanisms for the full confiscation of vessels in international waters, these operations become a tool of financial pressure through fines. However, any attempt to block maritime traffic on a large scale could trigger a sharp increase in fuel prices, which would ultimately affect European economies themselves,” oil market analyst Alexei Chernov said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the operation as "a new step against Russia's shadow fleet,” emphasizing the determination of European countries to close channels used to circumvent sanctions.

For France, this was at least the fifth such operation. Previous inspections involved the tankers Grinch, Boracay, Deyna and Tagor. In each case, the vessels eventually resumed their voyages after shipowners paid substantial administrative fines related to maritime regulations or registration issues involving so-called flags of convenience.

Authorities did not confiscate either the cargoes or the vessels themselves. However, the captain of the tanker Boracay received a one-year prison sentence after resisting military personnel during an interception.

Britain Pursues Similar Actions

At the same time, the United Kingdom has stepped up its own enforcement efforts. British authorities recently intercepted the tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel.

According to reports, British officials are considering options that would allow the cargo to be sold for the benefit of Ukraine.

Despite the attention generated by these cases, such interceptions remain relatively rare. Less than 0.5 percent of overall tanker traffic has faced detention or inspection.

Every month, hundreds of vessels depart from Baltic and Black Sea ports. Approximately 130 ships transport crude oil, while more than 200 carry refined petroleum products.

Economic Risks and Strategic Calculations

Analysts warn that a large-scale campaign against tanker traffic could create serious disruptions in key maritime corridors, including the Danish Straits and the English Channel.

Such disruptions could contribute to global supply shortages and push oil prices into a range of $120 to $150 per barrel.

The article also notes the possibility of retaliatory measures from Moscow, including restrictions on exports of strategically important commodities such as titanium and palladium, which play an important role in European industrial and defense sectors.

Meanwhile, political and economic tensions continue to build on both sides. European governments face growing debates over sanctions enforcement, while energy security remains a sensitive issue for Western policymakers.

One of the key mechanisms used by the shadow fleet remains the practice of operating under flags of convenience, which allows vessels to register in jurisdictions with more flexible regulatory regimes. Authorities frequently cite registration concerns as grounds for inspections in international waters.

Current European legislation permits inspections and administrative penalties for documentation violations but does not provide clear legal mechanisms for the full expropriation of vessels operating in international waters.

According to trade sources and Reuters, freight rates for transporting Urals crude from the Russian ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga to India have increased from approximately $7 million to $8.5 million per voyage. Some shipowners have also introduced additional risk premiums reaching $10 million per trip.

These additional transportation costs reduce exporters' profits, although industry participants continue to view the trade as economically viable.

For now, targeted tanker interceptions appear to represent the highest level of escalation Western governments are willing to pursue without risking a broader international confrontation.