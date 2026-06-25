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Belarus President Lukashenko Reveals Secret Contacts With Zelensky’s Representatives

World

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he recently met with representatives of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and delivered a direct message regarding the possibility of Belarus becoming involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Alexander Lukashenko

According to Lukashenko, he warned the Ukrainian side that any attempt to draw Belarus into the war would fundamentally change the nature of the confrontation.

"Representatives of Zelensky were recently here. I told them directly: "Pass this message to your president. If he believes he can speak to us in this way and drag us into the war, he must understand that the character of the war would immediately change. It would become a completely different conflict,'” Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader added that Minsk later received a response from Kyiv and indicated that Ukrainian officials understand Belarus' position.

Growing Dispute Over Alleged Military Infrastructure

Lukashenko's remarks came as he addressed recent statements from Kyiv regarding alleged military-related infrastructure near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The Belarusian president accused Ukraine of engaging in provocations and issuing threats toward Belarus. He argued that his previous comments were merely a response to escalating rhetoric from Kyiv.

"If Volodymyr Oleksandrovych took offense at my words, I apologize to him for that. Perhaps I should not have spoken so sharply. But he must understand that actions bring consequences,” Lukashenko said.

His comments followed renewed demands from Zelensky, who called on Belarus to dismantle what he described as communication relay equipment allegedly used to support Russian drone operations near the border.

Zelensky Issues Ultimatum to Minsk

On June 19, Zelensky demanded that Belarus remove, within one week, equipment that he claimed assists Russian military operations against Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian president, Kyiv would take action itself if Belarus failed to disable or remove the alleged drone relay systems.

Several days later, Zelensky repeated the demand and also called on Belarusian authorities to halt what he described as fuel supplies for Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader warned that Ukraine could launch strikes after the ultimatum expired if the requested measures were not implemented.

Zelensky also claimed that Ukrainian and Belarusian security services had previously held undisclosed contacts during which Kyiv requested the removal of the equipment.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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