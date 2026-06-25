Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump authorized Ukraine to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Himars missile launch

Speaking to TASS, Peskov rejected the claims outright and urged caution regarding information published by Ukrainian media.

"Ukrainian media cannot be trusted,” he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian publication Kyiv Independent, citing unnamed sources, reported that Kyiv had allegedly received signals from Trump encouraging a bolder approach toward strikes against Russia. According to the publication's sources, U.S. officials did not confirm the claim but acknowledged that the American president views strength as a decisive factor.

Trump Weighs Expanded Military Cooperation With Ukraine

Trump previously stated that the United States would consider granting Ukraine a license to manufacture American missiles on Ukrainian territory. According to the White House chief, Kyiv had submitted such a request to Washington.

Meanwhile, analysts at Financial Times suggested that the United States may have shared intelligence with Ukraine, potentially contributing directly to attacks on Russian regions, including Moscow.

The report also highlighted the role of European leaders, noting that Europe continues to press Washington to provide Kyiv with intelligence and other information that could increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes.

According to a source cited by the newspaper, Trump has begun to show greater willingness to strengthen support for Ukraine. Ukrainian officials reportedly have noticed a shift in the U. S. president's attitude, although they remain cautious because he could change his position at any time.

Lavrov Accuses US and UK of Assisting Ukrainian Attacks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukrainian attacks and acts of sabotage would not be possible without support from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lavrov recalled remarks by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had previously questioned the value of negotiations. According to the Russian foreign minister, European leaders sought to increase pressure on Ukraine in a way that would encourage further hostile actions.

"Without British and American assistance in targeting and providing intelligence data, Ukraine would be unable to carry out the terrorist attacks it is conducting against Russian territory today,” Lavrov said.

He argued that Western countries continue to pursue what Moscow views as an aggressive policy toward Russia while using Ukraine as the primary instrument for those actions.

Russia Warns of Consequences for Western Involvement

Lavrov's remarks echoed previous statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has argued that Western governments avoid direct military strikes against Russian territory because they understand that such actions would trigger an immediate response.

Russian officials continue to maintain that foreign intelligence, targeting assistance, and military support play a significant role in Ukraine's operations against Russian targets.