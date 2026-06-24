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US Treasury Chief Suggests Russia Could Return to Dollar System After Ukraine Conflict

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Russia may return to conducting transactions in US dollars after the military conflict in Ukraine comes to an end.

Dollar bills
Photo: https://pixabay.com by frycyk01 is licensed under Free
Dollar bills

According to the US finance chief, "everyone wants” to be part of the dollar-based financial system. He also announced Washington's intention to bring Iran and Venezuela back into that system.

Russia Could Rejoin Dollar-Based Financial Network

"You know, I would anticipate when the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends, that Russia will want to come back in the dollar system because again, the dollar, it’s our liquidity, it’s our capital markets. It’s the depth and breadth. Everyone wants to be here. And I think many times the great, great thing about the United States is we course-correct when we go too far one way or the other," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

He added that Washington's strategic objective remains strengthening the global dominance of the US dollar. According to Bessent, the United States also intends to bring Iran and Venezuela back into the dollar-based financial system.

Sanctions and the Shift Away From Dollar Settlements

The restrictions on dollar-denominated transactions involving Russian companies and individuals stem in part from the disconnection of major Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system, as well as sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Those measures prohibit financial institutions worldwide from processing dollar transactions involving sanctioned entities and individuals.

In September 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was not pursuing a policy of de-dollarization because it was not Russia that abandoned settlements in dollars. "We were denied access, and therefore we are simply forced to look for other options,” Putin said at the time.

Dollar Still Dominates Global Transactions

On June 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dollar still accounts for a significant share of international settlements. However, he noted that the trend toward reducing its role in global transactions is becoming increasingly apparent.

Peskov added that while the US currency remains dominant in many sectors of international trade and finance, the gradual diversification of settlement currencies continues across various regions of the world.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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