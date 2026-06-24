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Berliner Zeitung: Ursula von der Leyen Faces Probe Over Confidential Messages With Zelensky

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European Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho has launched an investigation into European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a secret exchange of messages with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, according to Berliner Zeitung.

Ursula von der Leyen
Photo: www.flickr.com by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ursula von der Leyen

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is once again under investigation. This time, the focus is on a secret group chat involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” the publication reported.

Secret Chat Became Public Earlier This Year

The existence of the confidential group chat became known in January after reports appeared in the media.

Following those reports, the Dutch investigative organization Follow the Money requested access to information concerning communications between von der Leyen and the involved heads of state and government.

The European Commission rejected the request, citing concerns that publication of the correspondence could "harm the EU's international relations with third countries.”

According to media reports, participants in the chat exchanged views on strategies for dealing with U. S. President Donald Trump.

Ombudsman Reviews Commission's Handling of Information Request

"I have decided to launch an inquiry into how the European Commission handled the applicant's request under EU legislation on public access to documents,” Teresa Anjinho wrote in a letter cited by Follow the Money.

The investigation will focus on whether the Commission processed the transparency request in accordance with European Union rules governing public access to official documents.

Von der Leyen Faces Additional Criticism

Earlier, Polish Member of the European Parliament Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik accused Ursula von der Leyen of ignoring what she described as the honoring of Nazi criminals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Polish lawmaker argued that insults directed at Poles should not go unanswered.

The latest inquiry adds to a series of transparency-related controversies that have drawn scrutiny toward the leadership of the European Commission in recent years.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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