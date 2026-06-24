G7 Countries Provide Ukraine With $45.5 Billion in Loans Backed by Frozen Russian Assets

Countries of the Group of Seven (G7) have provided Ukraine with a total of $45.5 billion in loans financed through proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets, according to data from Ukraine's Ministry of Finance cited by RIA Novosti.

Photo: flickr.com by Andrew Bossi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ EU and Ukraine flags in Kyiv

The total reached that level by the end of May.

Majority of Funding Arrived in 2025

According to the ministry's figures, Ukraine received $37.9 billion under the program in 2025.

A further $6.6 billion was disbursed in 2026.

In addition, the United States extended $1 billion in loans to Ukraine in 2024.

Together, these allocations brought the total volume of financing provided through the mechanism to $45.5 billion.

EU Seeks Faster Disbursement of Remaining Funds

Earlier reports indicated that the European Union intends to urge G7 partners to accelerate the release of funds under the $50 billion loan package approved in 2024.

At the time, officials noted that the European Union had already paid its full share of the program.

However, G7 participants had yet to provide approximately $8.2 billion of the committed financing.

The initiative is funded through revenues generated by Russian sovereign assets that were frozen following the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.