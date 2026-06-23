Putin Says Russia Ready for Ukraine Talks Based on Istanbul Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia remains ready for negotiations with Ukraine based on agreements reached earlier in Istanbul. During a meeting with graduates of military academies, he also addressed military developments, relations with Western countries and the broader political climate surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Conference room

According to Putin, Moscow sees no reason to move away from previously discussed terms and remains prepared for a diplomatic process.

"As has already been stated many times, Russia is ready for peaceful negotiations with Ukraine and prepared to proceed on the basis of agreements reached in Istanbul. I see no reason for us to step away from those agreements," Putin said.

He also argued that recent strikes against civilian targets in Russia aimed to create an impression that Ukraine holds stronger positions ahead of any possible return to negotiations.

Putin Claims Ukrainian Strikes Aim to Pressure Russian Society

Putin commented on attacks targeting Russian infrastructure and said such actions seek to destabilize Russian society.

He also stated that Western countries continue supplying large numbers of drones to Ukraine. However, he argued that those countries avoid launching direct attacks against Russia from their own territories.

"They have not gone as far as launching anything from their own territories. They understand that there would be a response. Everyone understands this, or should understand it," Putin said.

The Russian leader also suggested that countries assisting Ukraine in drone operations may not fully recognize the potential consequences of their actions.

Putin Says Western Countries Are Expanding Military Preparations

Putin stated that Western governments increasingly speak openly about preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia while justifying military spending by citing what he described as a Russian threat.

He said NATO and European Union countries had moved beyond supporting Ukrainian authorities and now publicly discuss increased defense spending and broader military readiness.

"To justify these expenses and the radical militarization of their states, NATO and EU leaders continue using false claims about an alleged Russian military threat," Putin said.

At the same time, Putin argued that political movements supporting cooperation with Moscow continue gaining support in several countries, while groups promoting confrontation with Russia face declining popularity.

Russian President Addresses Frontline Situation and Negotiation Prospects

Putin also spoke about the situation along the front line, stating that Russian forces continue advancing across multiple sectors.

"Our troops are pressing forward across every section of the line of contact," he said.

He pointed specifically to developments in the Donetsk region and said Russian forces had moved closer to Konstantinovka, which he described as an important location in Donbas.

Putin added that military personnel continue carrying out daily operations and stressed that success depends primarily on soldiers and military units rather than on technology alone.

He also commented on a public letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, arguing that it failed to create favorable conditions for negotiations and instead carried elements that could increase tensions.

"They keep saying they want a personal meeting. Then three days later there is a strike on Starobilsk. How should that be understood?" Putin said.

Putin also recalled events leading up to the conflict and said Moscow had spent years attempting to resolve disagreements through negotiations before the start of the military operation.