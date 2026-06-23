South Ossetia President Alan Gagloev Resigns and Accepts Key Kremlin Role

Alan Gagloev has resigned as President of South Ossetia after accepting a new position as an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move marks a major transition in the political landscape of the region and opens a new chapter in Gagloev's political career.

Photo: Wikipedia by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Alan Gagloev and Vladimir Putin

Marat Kambolov, the head of the South Ossetian government, will serve as acting president during the transition period.

Before leaving office, Gagloev urged citizens to stand together and continue working for the country's future. He said serving the people had been the greatest honor of his life.

Putin Offered Gagloev a Position in Russia's Presidential Administration

On Monday, June 22, Gagloev met with Vladimir Putin, who proposed that he join the Russian Presidential Administration as an adviser.

Gagloev expressed strong support for the Russian leader and said he was ready to continue working alongside him.

"I supported our historic leader Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and I am ready to stand beside him," Gagloev said.

He confirmed that he would begin his new responsibilities on June 23 and explained that the appointment led directly to his decision to step down from the presidency.

Gagloev also stated that his future work would help implement the recently signed Agreement on Deepening Allied Cooperation with Russia. South Ossetia and Russia signed the agreement on May 9.

Gagloev Calls Reunification His Long-Held Dream

According to Gagloev, the agreement with Russia could help unite the Ossetian people once again and create conditions for closer ties between South and North Ossetia.

He described unity with Russia as the historic choice of the Ossetian people and said this vision also represented his personal aspiration.

"Today our task is to make our cherished dream come true: to overcome the fate of a divided people and reunite with North Ossetia, reunite with Great Russia," he said.

South Ossetia Rejects Claims Over Georgian Territorial Integrity

The political discussion surrounding South Ossetia intensified in late May after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that future regional developments would require reducing Russia's military presence and withdrawing Russian forces from Moldova and Georgia. In her remarks, she referred to South Ossetia and Abkhazia as territories belonging to Georgia.

South Ossetia's Foreign Ministry quickly rejected the statement and insisted that the country does not form part of Georgia's territorial integrity.

The ministry also called on countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey to move away from what it described as revisionist approaches.

"This is a sovereign state whose independence has been recognized by the Russian Federation and several other countries," the ministry stated.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Taimuraz Tadtaev later said authorities had not seen meaningful progress toward recognition from Georgia or toward signing a peace agreement between Tskhinvali and Tbilisi.

He also referred to unresolved issues linked to the 2008 conflict under former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

At present, the border between Georgia and South Ossetia remains completely closed and joint border forces with Russia continue to guard the area.