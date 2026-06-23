Putin Says Russia Rejects Western Attempts to Influence Sovereign Nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out against what he described as Western attempts to interfere in the affairs of sovereign nations, arguing that Moscow rejects the principles underlying the so-called "rules-based international order."

Photo: kremlin.ru by Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

Putin's message was delivered to participants of the Primakov Readings international forum and was read aloud by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to the Russian leader, many countries increasingly question a global system that, in his view, allows powerful states to exert pressure on others and influence their political decisions.

Putin Rejects Western 'Rules-Based Order'

"As is well known, Western countries advocate a so-called rules-based world order. However, it has not been difficult to see that behind this slogan lie openly neo-colonial ambitions, disrespect for the sovereignty of independent states, a desire to interfere in their internal affairs, and efforts to force them to change their foreign-policy priorities," Putin said in his message. "Russia, like many countries around the world, categorically rejects such rules," he added.

The president argued that international relations should instead rest on principles that apply equally to all nations regardless of their size, economic strength, or geopolitical influence.

Call for Equality and International Law

Putin emphasized that strengthening the rule of law remains one of the key challenges facing the international community.

According to him, every country should have the right to determine its own path of development without external pressure.

"We support different foundations for the world order — foundations that are genuinely democratic and based on international legal norms that are binding for everyone," Putin said.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the authority and central role of the United Nations Security Council, describing it as a critical institution within the international system.

Russia Continues to Promote a Multipolar World

Speaking separately at the forum, Yuri Ushakov argued that Western governments are pursuing policies that undermine the existing framework of international law.

He criticized sanctions policies and accused Western countries of applying standards selectively.

"Forgive the unavoidable tautology, but it appears that those advocating a rules-based order have created a system in which there is actually no rule except the right of the strong and the right to do whatever they want," Ushakov said.

According to the presidential aide, Western powers interpret rules according to their own interests in an effort to preserve what he described as declining global dominance.

He added that Russia and many countries of what Moscow calls the "global majority" will continue operating in an environment shaped by competition between an emerging multipolar world and the existing Western-led system.

Putin has repeatedly argued that the international system is undergoing a historic transformation and that a new global architecture is taking shape.

The Russian president has also maintained that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and countries that resist external pressure continues to expand.

Earlier, Putin stated that a fair model of global development can exist only if it rests on principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of every country's interests.

"States that fully understand and value the importance of national sovereignty in political, economic, cultural, and social affairs are playing an increasingly important role in this emerging system," the Russian leader said.