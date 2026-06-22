UK Political Shake-Up: What Does Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Have on Ukraine?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation amid a deep political crisis that has shaken the Labour Party and raised fresh questions about the future direction of the United Kingdom's government.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Number 10 is licensed under OGL 3 Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham (55204794065)

Starmer's departure follows disappointing local election results and mounting pressure from within his own party. Britain will now begin the process of selecting a new leader from within Labour, with the transition expected to conclude in September.

At present, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely viewed as the leading contender to replace Starmer as prime minister.

Election Losses Trigger Leadership Crisis

The turning point came during the May 2026 local elections, when the Labour Party reportedly lost more than 1,500 seats.

Large numbers of voters shifted their support to the right-wing populist Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage. Many Labour lawmakers concluded that the party would struggle to win the next national election under its current leadership.

More than 100 Members of Parliament openly called for a change in leadership, while Defence Secretary John Healey and his deputy Alistair Carns resigned from the government in June amid criticism over insufficient investment in Britain's armed forces.

"A leadership change in Britain during such a period is not simply the replacement of one politician with another. It is an attempt by the party to avoid a complete defeat at the next general election. When voters begin shifting toward nationalist forces, political elites search for a figure capable of restoring confidence without dismantling the existing internal hierarchy," political analyst Sergei Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

According to critics, Starmer failed to deliver on several promises made during the 2024 election campaign. External challenges further complicated the situation.

Britain's economy faced pressure from trade tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump and instability in the Middle East involving Iran. At home, taxes increased, construction activity slowed, and waiting lists within the National Health Service reached record levels.

Opponents frequently criticized Starmer for lacking a clear ideological vision and for what they described as an overly technocratic and "robotic" governing style.

Stage of Transition Date / Timeframe Description Candidate Nominations July 9 Official start of the leadership contest Interim Administration Until the end of summer Starmer remains in office during the transition period Prime Minister Appointment September Announcement of the new party leader and head of government

Andy Burnham Emerges as Leading Successor

A key question facing Labour is whether Andy Burnham can slow the rise of Nigel Farage and regain support in Britain's traditional industrial regions without provoking conflict with the party's internal factions or the broader political right.

Despite the political upheaval, Britain's policy toward Ukraine is expected to remain unchanged.

A broad cross-party consensus continues to support Kyiv, and both Burnham and former Defence Secretary John Healey have consistently backed Ukraine.

"I opposed Russia's intervention in Crimea in 2014, I called on FIFA to strip Russia of the right to host the 2018 World Cup, and I have strongly supported Ukraine and Ukrainian mayors since 2022," Burnham said.

As a result, Britain's long-term commitments, including strategic partnership agreements with Ukraine, are expected to remain in place regardless of the leadership change.

Economic Pressures and Farage's Challenge

The next government will face significant challenges, particularly plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP while financing higher expenditures through additional borrowing and public debt.

Migration policy is also likely to remain a central political issue.

Farage and Reform UK have used these policies to attack Labour, arguing that the party prioritizes foreign commitments at the expense of living standards and risks fueling inflation.

Because Burnham supports many of the same foreign and defense policies as Starmer, Farage has argued that replacing one Labour leader with another would not bring meaningful change. He has therefore called for immediate general elections.

At the same time, Farage himself maintains a broadly pro-Ukrainian position.

Britain is expected to remain in a period of political transition until September. While Labour assembles a new cabinet, London is unlikely to launch major new international initiatives.

Government attention will instead focus on maintaining existing commitments and ensuring a smooth transfer of power.