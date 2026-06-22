Russian Nuclear Doctrine Limits Use of Strategic Weapons to Extreme Scenarios

Russia would deploy its nuclear arsenal only under circumstances that threaten the country's very existence, political analyst Petr Kolchin, an expert at the Center for Political Process Support said.

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In comments to Pravda.Ru, Kolchin said Moscow views its strategic weapons first and foremost as a means of deterring aggression rather than as an instrument for battlefield use.

His remarks followed renewed discussion about military escalation after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Western countries about the risk of the conflict entering an uncontrollable phase.

Analyst Points to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine

According to Kolchin, the conditions governing the potential use of nuclear weapons are clearly outlined in Russia's official state documents and military doctrine.

He argued that Russian armed forces currently continue to achieve their military objectives through conventional means and do not require the use of strategic nuclear capabilities.

"The use of nuclear weapons is an exceptionally serious and responsible step. As a nuclear power, Russia could only consider such action in the event of an existential threat. Our nuclear doctrine clearly defines the circumstances under which their use is possible. Above all, nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent," Kolchin said.

The analyst noted that long-range precision strikes against infrastructure have already become part of Russia's broader military strategy.

Focus Remains on Conventional Military Operations

Kolchin stated that current military objectives are being pursued through systematic attacks on fuel, energy, and logistical infrastructure.

According to his assessment, these operations aim to weaken Ukraine's military capabilities by targeting facilities considered critical to sustaining combat operations.

He also argued that Russia's demonstrations of military strength are intended not only for Kyiv but also for Western governments that Moscow accuses of supporting Ukraine's military efforts.

Recent inspections and exercises involving Russia's strategic forces, he said, serve as a reminder of the country's military capabilities and readiness.

Warnings Directed at Western Governments

Kolchin maintained that responsibility for any future escalation would rest with NATO member states if the conflict expanded beyond its current scope.

"For such a powerful weapon to be used, the West, which Russia believes is waging a proxy war through Ukraine, would have to commit actions that pose a direct threat to the existence of our country. Only under those circumstances could our deterrence forces be activated," he said.

The analyst added that Russian officials have repeatedly communicated what they consider the limits of acceptable actions by foreign powers.

According to Kolchin, statements from Russia's diplomatic leadership are intended to underscore the seriousness with which Moscow views the risks of further escalation and direct confrontation.