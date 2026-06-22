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Germany to Deploy 5,000 Troops Near Belarus Border as NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank

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Germany plans to deploy nearly 5,000 soldiers to Lithuania near the Belarusian border, marking one of Berlin's most significant overseas military commitments in recent decades, Bild publication said.

German military men
Photo: .dvidshub.net by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kris Bonet, 24th Press Camp Headquarters, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
German military men

German forces have already established a substantial presence in the Baltic state. Approximately 1,800 Bundeswehr personnel are currently stationed in Lithuania, where they regularly conduct military exercises close to the Belarusian frontier.

Germany Plans Permanent Military Presence in Lithuania

Berlin intends to strengthen its deployment further over the coming years. German military officials expect to permanently station two battalions in Lithuania by the end of 2027 as part of a broader brigade-sized force.

The Bundeswehr has indicated that compulsory measures could be considered when staffing the brigade if voluntary recruitment fails to meet personnel requirements.

Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Inspector of the German Army, said the primary objective is to ensure that the brigade reaches full operational readiness in Lithuania as early as next year.

The deployment reflects NATO's continued efforts to reinforce its eastern flank following years of heightened tensions between Russia and the alliance.

Russian Officials Warn of Growing Military Confrontation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko argued that NATO countries are actively preparing for a potential military confrontation with Moscow.

According to Grushko, the alliance and the European Union seek to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

"We proceed from the assumption that they are genuinely preparing for a military confrontation with Russia somewhere around the year 2030," Grushko said.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates across Europe regarding defense spending, military modernization, and long-term security planning.

Belarus and Russia Criticize NATO Expansion

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the strengthening of Europe's military capabilities under the banner of strategic autonomy creates serious risks for global security.

Lavrov pointed to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO as evidence that the alliance continues its eastward expansion. He also claimed that European countries view Ukraine as a potential military spearhead for future European armed forces operating independently from the United States and NATO structures.

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich echoed similar concerns, stating that Western countries are openly preparing for war while insisting that neither Minsk nor Moscow poses a threat.

"All strategic planning documents in the West are based on the assumption of a war on the European continent by 2030. They are building their plans around that scenario," Volfovich said.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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