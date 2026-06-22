Kremlin Says Keir Starmer Leaves No Lasting Legacy At All

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has announced his resignation, failed to leave any notable mark on relations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Number 10 is licensed under Open Government Licence v3.0 Keir Starmer

"Starmer has in no way distinguished himself in terms of Russian-British relations. He has always supported maintaining those relations at the zero level that we are currently witnessing," the Kremlin representative emphasized.

As a result, Peskov noted that the outgoing British prime minister "will not be remembered for anything remarkable" from Russia's perspective.

Starmer announced his decision to step down during a speech on Downing Street, according to Sky News.

The prime minister said that two years earlier he had experienced "the proudest moment of my life" when the first Labour government in 14 years came to power. He recalled taking over a party six years ago that was "politically, financially and morally broken," and being told that securing a parliamentary majority was impossible.

Starmer Reflects on His Leadership

According to Starmer, Labour transformed itself by rooting out antisemitism, rebuilding trust on economic and defense issues, and becoming "a party that proudly stands under the British flag, not against it."

"The hard work of transformation was carried out with one purpose only — not power for power's sake, but change for the better in Britain," he said.

"Whatever happens next, we can be grateful for Keir Starmer’s leadership and the work his government has done to put Britain back on a path to a brighter future. We wish Keir and his family all the best for what comes next, and remain forever grateful for what he has done for my party and for our country." Starmer's chief secretary Darren Jones wrote on X.

Earlier, Reuters and The Guardian, citing sources, reported that Starmer could formally announce his resignation on Monday, June 22. According to The Guardian, the prime minister spent the weekend considering the move. Members of his inner circle reportedly believed that announcing his departure plan would allow him to claim he was leaving on his own terms.

The Telegraph and The Observer also reported that Starmer was preparing to step down. A senior Labour Party official told the newspapers that the politician had "come to terms" with the need to leave office.

"He is taking the loss of support very hard," the source said.

Political Pressure Intensifies

According to Reuters, pressure on Starmer had been building for months and intensified on June 19 following Labour politician Andy Burnham's victory in the Makerfield parliamentary by-election. Burnham is widely viewed as Starmer's principal rival for the party leadership.

Shortly before the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted Starmer's resignation, citing what he described as serious failures in migration and energy policy.

The political crisis within the British government deepened after Defense Secretary John Healey resigned. In his resignation letter, Healey argued that the proposed funding levels would not allow the Ministry of Defence to implement its plans or achieve defense spending equal to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035. He warned that insufficient funding threatened the military's combat readiness.

Shortly afterward, Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns also stepped down. The Telegraph reported that the departures heightened tensions within the cabinet ahead of the G7 and NATO summits, where increasing defense spending was expected to be a central issue.

Opposition Calls Starmer a 'Lame Duck'

At the same time, Britain's opposition parties intensified their criticism of the government. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the administration as being in "free fall" and referred to Starmer as a "lame duck."

Reform UK went even further, branding him a "zombie prime minister."

Speculation about a Labour leadership change first emerged after disappointing local election results. However, Starmer repeatedly dismissed suggestions that he would resign, while Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy described the rumors as "fevered speculation."