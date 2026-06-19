Informal US-Russia Backchannel Negotiations Restart as New Peace Proposals Emerge

Informal negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine have resumed, according to a report by The Economist.

Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russia-Ukraine talks in Belarus

"Informal negotiations with Russia have resumed, and daily contacts are being maintained between Ukraine and President Donald Trump's team,” the publication stated.

According to the report, one of the ideas being discussed as part of efforts to settle the conflict is a two-stage ceasefire. The proposal would initially involve limiting military operations within a 50- to 70-kilometer zone on both sides of the front line, followed by a broader agreement at a later stage.

However, a senior Ukrainian official told the publication that Moscow is unlikely to make concessions before October. The report notes that significant obstacles to any agreement remain. At the same time, American sources cited by the magazine said President Trump's attitude toward the conflict has evolved and that the situation has become more "humanly understandable” to him.

Russian Senator Rejects Front-Line Freeze Proposal

Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov argued that proposals to freeze the conflict along the current line of contact would primarily benefit Kyiv by allowing it to rearm.

Dzhabarov said he is convinced that lasting peace will not be achieved while Ukraine's current leadership remains in power.

"This is not a path toward resolving the situation, nor is it a path toward peace. It is a path toward allowing Ukraine to heal its wounds and prepare once again for a new battle with Russia,” the senator said.

The Russian lawmaker also suggested that some Western countries still hope to deceive Russia but would ultimately fail in that effort.

Lavrov Reacts to Rubio's Remarks

On June 3, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington could not serve as an impartial mediator in negotiations on Ukraine because of its military support for Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the remarks came as a surprise.

"Recently, my colleague Marco Rubio said during congressional hearings, to our surprise, that the United States cannot be a mediator in Ukrainian affairs because it fully supports Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that he remains in contact with Rubio and speaks with him periodically.

The foreign minister noted that Washington continues to support Ukraine not only by extending sanctions introduced under former President Joe Biden but also through new restrictions and Pentagon assistance programs aimed at supporting Ukraine's defense-industrial sector.

Brazil Mentioned as Possible Mediator

Ukraine has also sought assistance from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in facilitating dialogue with Russia.

According to the Brazilian outlet UOL, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested a meeting with Lula during the Group of Seven summit in France, where he reportedly spent more than 40 minutes presenting Kyiv's position.

The publication reported that Lula does not currently plan to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the immediate future, although such a meeting could take place during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. Officials in Brasília reportedly believe Ukraine's interest in Lula as a mediator stems from his trusted relationship with Putin.

EU Leaders Divided Over Contacts With Moscow

The issue of engaging Russia in negotiations has reportedly divided European Union leaders into opposing camps.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized attempts by European Council President António Costa to establish contact with the Kremlin. Denmark, the Netherlands and Estonia supported their position, while other EU leaders sided with Costa.

Political analyst Dmitry Zhuravlev suggested that some European leaders oppose dialogue with Moscow because they believe negotiations would not lead to a Ukrainian victory.

According to Zhuravlev, the primary objective of Europe's more hardline politicians is defeating Russia, regardless of whether that goal is pursued through diplomacy or military means.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that European leaders are mistaken if they believe Russia can be approached from a position of strength. He argued that such assumptions stem from incompetence, misinformation or poor judgment and would not produce results.

Peskov also reiterated that Russia remains open to negotiations on Ukraine, while noting that Kyiv currently finds itself in a difficult position.