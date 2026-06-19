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Why the Planned US-Iran Peace Meeting in Switzerland Fell Apart

World

The United States appears to be using canceled diplomatic meetings as a tool to increase pressure on Tehran, political analyst Alexey Zhivov believes. Speaking to Pravda.Ru, the expert analyzed the reasons behind the breakdown of planned talks in Switzerland and discussed possible paths toward ending the confrontation.

War in Iran
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
War in Iran

Planned Switzerland Meeting Falls Apart

Reports earlier indicated that peace talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled for June 19 at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, would no longer take place. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry confirmed the cancellation of the high-level meeting after the White House announced overnight that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to the event.

Representatives from Pakistan and Qatar were also expected to participate in discussions. With the meeting canceled, both the timeline and the framework for finalizing possible agreements remain uncertain.

According to Zhivov, the actions of the US administration resemble an ultimatum strategy designed to secure maximum concessions at the final stage of negotiations. He argued that Washington increasingly moves away from traditional diplomatic practices.

"The Americans have essentially abandoned the established rules of international diplomacy and negotiations. They behave like a market trader or a street bully trying to squeeze every possible advantage from the other side and threatening stronger measures if they believe more can still be extracted. In the dispute with Iran, they seek the most favorable conditions for themselves," Zhivov said.

Pressure Tactics Could Shape Future Negotiations

The analyst explained that similar diplomatic moves tend to emerge whenever Iran adopts a hard position on key provisions within a potential agreement. Observers increasingly argue that modern diplomacy often serves as a tool for managing public perception while deeper tensions remain unresolved.

According to this assessment, canceling publicly announced meetings can function as a bargaining tactic designed to force Tehran into making concessions, particularly on issues linked to ceasefire arrangements.

Washington Looks for a Way Out of the Crisis

Despite diplomatic maneuvering, broader trends suggest that Washington wants to reduce its direct involvement in military confrontation. Rising costs continue pushing the White House to seek an exit strategy, even if doing so requires accepting partial setbacks.

Zhivov suggested that future negotiations could eventually produce an agreement involving financial concessions from the American side.

"The United States wants to leave this conflict and leave Iran facing Israel on its own. Washington clearly no longer wants direct involvement because the costs have become too high. Sooner or later, the conflict will end in one form or another, and corresponding agreements will eventually be signed," he said.

The long-term durability of any future settlement remains uncertain. Zhivov argued that lasting peace would require decisions at the highest political level, which was one of the reasons for preparing the diplomatic platform in Switzerland.

He also noted that Israel may increase independent actions if negotiations continue to stall. Nevertheless, he believes a formal document regulating an end to hostilities will eventually emerge because Washington's resources for sustaining a prolonged conflict remain limited. At the same time, domestic political divisions inside the United States continue complicating the decision-making process.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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