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Pressure on Kyiv and Europe Could Shape Washington’s New Ukraine Strategy

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The United States appears determined to regain control over negotiations surrounding the Ukraine crisis after a long period of diplomatic stagnation. Semyon Boykov, managing editor of international and domestic politics at Izvestia, said in comments for Pravda.Ru that the easing of acute diplomatic efforts on the Iranian front has freed the American administration to focus more actively on Eastern Europe.

White House, Washington
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White House, Washington

Washington Signals New Phase in Ukraine Diplomacy

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said during an appearance on France 2 television that US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine's future had shifted following the conclusion of the G7 summit. Against this backdrop, analysts have started assessing Washington's chances of becoming the main mediator within the current international framework.

According to Boykov, direct communication channels could become more active in the near future. Experts expect a new phase of shuttle diplomacy in which special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could potentially travel to Moscow and Kyiv. He believes Washington will try to leverage the dependence of its allies on American support. At the same time, European capitals continue searching for ways to secure a place in the dialogue as they fear exclusion from shaping a future security architecture.

"The United States can certainly attempt to increase pressure on Russia, but such a move is unlikely to produce meaningful results because Washington has relatively few effective tools to influence Moscow. The situation differs when it comes to Ukraine and Europe, both of which rely on the United States in many areas. Applying pressure there may produce faster results," Boykov said.

Political Pressure and Election Timing Drive Strategy

The analyst argues that timing remains a critical factor for the American leadership. As congressional elections approach in November, the White House needs visible foreign policy achievements while facing weak approval ratings. Under these conditions, a potential visit by a US envoy to Moscow could become a significant turning point for the broader international agenda.

Boykov believes Washington plans to secure visible progress through stronger pressure on key partners. He argues that the administration can only present diplomatic success if it increases pressure on Kyiv and its European allies. He also notes that emerging global power centers continue reshaping the geopolitical landscape and changing the rules for all participants.

"Trump's approval ratings currently stand at record lows, and he urgently needs fresh victories before the November congressional elections. A visible breakthrough on Ukraine will only become possible if pressure on Kyiv and its European partners intensifies," Boykov added.

Financial Constraints Could Narrow Kyiv's Options

At the same time, Western elites have increasingly restricted major financing channels, limiting the room for maneuver available to Ukrainian authorities. According to the analysis, this situation could make it easier for Washington to define both the political and legal framework of future settlement scenarios.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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