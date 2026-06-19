Lavrov Warns NATO-Russia Clash Could Escalate Into Nuclear Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the strengthening of Europe's military capabilities under the banner of strategic autonomy poses serious risks to global security.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Nuroset NATO base

According to Lavrov, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO demonstrates that the alliance continues to expand eastward. He added that Ukraine is being viewed as the "strike fist” of future European armed forces operating independently of both the United States and NATO.

"A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia could quickly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes with catastrophic consequences,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Europe's Military Plans

The Russian foreign minister also expressed concern over proposals by Paris to extend a nuclear umbrella to several European Union member states. According to him, such initiatives will not contribute to strengthening security.

Lavrov argued that further military-political and economic expansion by the West is no longer viable because it contradicts the realities of an emerging multipolar world.

He made the remarks in an article titled Ukraine, Europe and Global Security prepared for Politico Europe, which he said was ultimately not published by the outlet.

Foreign Minister Accuses EU of Double Standards

Lavrov claimed that European countries are expressing interest in dialogue with Moscow while simultaneously continuing legal and political pressure on Russia through institutions associated with the Council of Europe.

He pointed to initiatives including a damage register, a claims commission, and a special tribunal, which he said are being established to hold Russia accountable.

The minister also alleged that the European Union has effectively encouraged the detention of commercial vessels on the high seas. According to Lavrov, several such incidents have already occurred in the Baltic Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

At the same time, he accused Western countries of ignoring what he described as terrorist sabotage operations carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions.

Conditions for Renewing Dialogue With Europe

Lavrov stated that restoring trust is the key prerequisite for any meaningful dialogue between Russia and Europe.

"The main requirement for substantive dialogue is the restoration of trust, which has been undermined by the anti-Russian actions of the West and Europe as its component in the post-Cold War era,” he said.

He argued that dialogue cannot be revived through ultimatums, referring to proposals presented to Moscow following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with the leaders of the so-called European trio in London on June 7.

According to Lavrov, Russia's experience with Europe over the past two decades demonstrates that negotiations have often served as diplomatic cover for what he described as the geopolitical expansion of NATO and the European Union toward Russia's borders.

He further claimed that European leaders are primarily focused on preserving the government of President Zelensky and freezing the conflict without addressing what Moscow considers its root causes. Lavrov also criticized proposals to deploy military contingents from a British-French "coalition of the willing” to Ukraine.

Russia Seeks to Achieve Its Objectives Through Diplomacy

Lavrov stated that Russia hopes to achieve the objectives of its special military operation through diplomatic means. He said this is necessary to ensure the country's security and protect the rights of Russian citizens.

The minister argued that accomplishing those objectives would significantly strengthen Russia's position on the international stage. He added that efforts to protect national interests will continue across key areas, including finance, economics, transportation, technology, and the ongoing military operation.

Lavrov also accused Western countries of attempting to distort perceptions of the conflict. According to him, one of the key tasks of Russian diplomacy is to explain to international audiences the measures Moscow is taking to defend its interests.