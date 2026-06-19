French Drone Manufacturer for Ukraine Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

A factory in France that produces drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has been targeted in an attack. According to the Paris prosecutor's office, the facility belongs to drone manufacturer Delair and is located in the southwest of the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Skyscrab, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Quantum-Systems Vector and Scorpion UAS drones

Surveillance footage reportedly showed unidentified individuals throwing Molotov cocktails at the building. However, the facility suffered little damage, as the incendiary devices failed to ignite as intended.

Several days after the incident, France's General Directorate for Internal Security detained a man near the factory on suspicion of espionage. Prosecutors said the suspect, a Belarusian national, had allegedly been filming a prototype drone manufactured by the company and sending the footage to another individual in Russia. He remains in custody.

Germany and Ukraine Agree on Joint Ground Drone Production

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Ukrainian and German companies have reached an agreement to jointly manufacture TerMIT ground robotic systems.

"Ukrainian and German companies have agreed on the joint production of ground robotic systems," Pistorius said.

According to the minister, the required production facilities will be established in Germany before the systems are supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pistorius described Ukraine and Germany as strategic partners and said the two countries are placing special emphasis on the joint development of advanced unmanned systems of various ranges, including technologies that support deep-strike capabilities.

Netherlands Expands Support for Ukrainian Drone Production

Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius also highlighted her country's contribution to Ukraine's drone manufacturing sector.

"We are talking about two types of drones: those capable of gathering intelligence and those designed exclusively for strike missions," she said.

According to Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the Netherlands has allocated €248 million for drone production projects supporting Ukraine. She added that the initiative is also helping strengthen the Dutch drone industry.

Russia Publishes Locations of European Drone Facilities

In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed the locations of enterprises across Europe involved in producing drones and drone components used by Ukraine.

The list included 11 branches of Ukrainian companies operating in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

According to the ministry, these facilities manufacture drone models including Lyutyi, Anubis, Da Vinci, Bulava, Sticker, FP-1, FP-2, HaKi AK-1000, AQ-400 Kosa, Ruta, and RAM-2X.

The ministry also published the addresses of ten companies in Germany, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Israel, and Turkey that produce components for unmanned aerial systems.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the publication, stating:

"The statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense should be understood literally: publishing the locations of facilities producing drones and other military equipment in Europe constitutes a registry of potential lawful targets for the Russian Armed Forces."

The European Commission declined to comment on the publication of the addresses.