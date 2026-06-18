Washington uses rhetoric about nuclear disarmament as an instrument for a global redistribution of influence, military expert and analyst Boris Podoprigora believes. In a comment for Pravda.Ru, the specialist noted that the United States' real readiness for substantive dialogue remains in question despite loud political statements.

Photo: openverse.org by Maxwell Hamilton, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nuclear explosion

Questions Surround Washington's Real Commitment to Arms Talks

Earlier reports stated that US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to conclude a large-scale agreement with Russia and China on reducing strategic weapons. According to the White House chief, the United States and Russia remain leaders in the number of nuclear warheads, while Beijing continues to expand its capabilities at a rapid pace. Opinions have already emerged within the American expert community suggesting that the entire world should be concerned about China's nuclear arsenal.

Podoprigora stressed that Moscow has never avoided discussing issues of collective security. On the contrary, according to him, the Russian side has repeatedly proposed peace initiatives that Western partners blocked. To stabilize the situation, Russia insists on negotiations covering a broad range of defense-related issues.

"If we speak about Russia, we have repeatedly proposed sitting down at the negotiating table and calmly discussing this issue. Such readiness on our side has been expressed more than once. But every time the conversation moved toward practical discussions, it was precisely the United States that found one argument or another against making such dialogue actually happen," he explained.

Analyst Sees Strategic Calculations Behind Trump's Initiative

The analyst drew attention to the possibility that Trump's initiatives may form part of a broader strategy aimed at reshaping the global order. At the current stage, he said, the White House appears more focused on media impact and pressure on opponents. At the same time, voices in the United States continue urging the administration to reach agreements with Russia on strategic arms treaties in order to prevent an uncontrolled arms race.

"I believe this statement is connected with Trump's intention to organize a certain geopolitical redistribution. Trump has now turned his attention to the issue of nuclear weapons. At this moment, mentioning it corresponds to his strategic objectives. I see few signs suggesting that he is genuinely interested in resolving this issue in practical terms," the expert concluded.

Strategic Alliances Continue to Shift

Despite its rhetoric emphasizing peace, the American side continues to demonstrate strength. Meanwhile, allies of China and Russia continue strengthening their positions, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have established the fundamental principles of bilateral partnership.